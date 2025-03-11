Deans urge med students to return

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government has effectively withdrawn its medical school expansion policy, and the deadline for the condition of 'medical students return' is now three weeks away.



Deans of medical schools are making every effort to persuade students to return.



The police have also conducted a search of the medical community on suspicion of aiding a so-called blacklist of medical professionals.



Jin Sun-min reports.



[Report]



On the 8th, the dean of a local medical school sent a letter to students and parents.



The letter included an appeal stating, "Classes must proceed this year at all costs, so students must return by March."



If students do not return, the number of medical school admissions for next year will remain to include 'the increase of 2,000'.



With the urgency of the situation, medical school deans have launched a full-scale campaign to encourage students to return.



They are holding one-on-one meetings with students or personally visiting dormitories to persuade them.



[Local Medical School Dean/Voice Altered: "It is the responsibility of the deans to guide students to make rational judgments about the situation. If they do not return, the number will be confirmed at 5,058, and they will not be able to return for another year. Everyone will end up as a loss..."]



While the student organization has still dismissed the possibility of returning, there are mixed voices within the medical association, which includes residents.



Kim Taek-woo, the president of the medical association, recently stated in a closed meeting that no new medical students should be admitted next year.



In response, other regional medical association presidents have reportedly criticized this as unrealistic.



There is also a growing voice criticizing the government's inconsistent medical reform policies.



[Ahn Gi-jong/Representative of the Korean Patient Association: "The government is reverting its policy on increasing the number of medical personnel to square one. We cannot help but ask, who is this a government for, and who is this a National Assembly for?"]



In the meantime, the police have searched the doctors and medical students community on suspicion of aiding in the exposure of personal information of residents who did not participate in the collective resignation.



KBS News, Jin Sun-min.



