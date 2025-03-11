First trial of court violence

동영상 고정 취소

The first trial for the defendants involved in the violent intrusion of the Seoul Western District Court that occurred last January was held today (Mar. 10) at the Seoul Western District Court.



During the trial, some defendants acknowledged the charges and expressed remorse, while others completely denied the allegations.



The court stated that, given the high public interest, it would proceed with the trial swiftly.



