News 9

Sambu Construction probe expands

입력 2025.03.11 (00:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the financial authorities investigate the stock price manipulation allegations against the construction company 'Sambu Construction,' they have significantly expanded the scope of account tracking.

They are looking into who benefited from the hundreds of millions of won in price differences and whether key figures involved in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation allegations were also involved.

Park Chan reports.

[Report]

Sambu Construction is a KOSPI-listed company.

In May 2023, the stock price began to show unusual signs.

After staying in the 1,000 won range, it surged, reaching over 5,500 won during trading on July 17.

In just two months, the price nearly increased fivefold, during which Sambu Construction was mentioned as a contractor for the reconstruction of Ukraine, drawing attention as a related theme stock.

According to the Korea Exchange's investigation, about ten suspicious accounts have been identified.

It is estimated that former chairman Cho and others made around 10 billion won.

The controversy was further fueled by a group chat room.

Lee Jong-ho, the former CEO and a key figure in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case, left a message saying, "Check Sambu tomorrow" before the stock price surged.

Lee has been accused of managing an investment account for First Lady Kim Keon-hee in the Deutsche Motors scandal.

[Kim Gyu-hyun/Lawyer/Group Chat Participant/Oct. 14, 2024: "I have seen (Lee and others) discussing business related to Sambu Construction several times."]

The Financial Supervisory Service has increased the number of accounts under investigation to over 200, in addition to the initially identified suspicious accounts.

[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service/Mar. 5: "It is true that there was a realization of profits exceeding 10 billion won, which has already been reported... However, it is very difficult to recognize that unfair trading is established based on just one specific fact."]

Former CEO Lee Jong-ho denied all allegations, stating in a phone call with KBS that the group chat messages were not related to Sambu Construction and that he has no connection to the stock manipulation allegations.

Opposition members of the National Policy Committee urged a swift investigation and visited the Financial Supervisory Service to express their concerns.

This is Park Chan from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Sambu Construction probe expands
    • 입력 2025-03-11 00:37:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the financial authorities investigate the stock price manipulation allegations against the construction company 'Sambu Construction,' they have significantly expanded the scope of account tracking.

They are looking into who benefited from the hundreds of millions of won in price differences and whether key figures involved in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation allegations were also involved.

Park Chan reports.

[Report]

Sambu Construction is a KOSPI-listed company.

In May 2023, the stock price began to show unusual signs.

After staying in the 1,000 won range, it surged, reaching over 5,500 won during trading on July 17.

In just two months, the price nearly increased fivefold, during which Sambu Construction was mentioned as a contractor for the reconstruction of Ukraine, drawing attention as a related theme stock.

According to the Korea Exchange's investigation, about ten suspicious accounts have been identified.

It is estimated that former chairman Cho and others made around 10 billion won.

The controversy was further fueled by a group chat room.

Lee Jong-ho, the former CEO and a key figure in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case, left a message saying, "Check Sambu tomorrow" before the stock price surged.

Lee has been accused of managing an investment account for First Lady Kim Keon-hee in the Deutsche Motors scandal.

[Kim Gyu-hyun/Lawyer/Group Chat Participant/Oct. 14, 2024: "I have seen (Lee and others) discussing business related to Sambu Construction several times."]

The Financial Supervisory Service has increased the number of accounts under investigation to over 200, in addition to the initially identified suspicious accounts.

[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service/Mar. 5: "It is true that there was a realization of profits exceeding 10 billion won, which has already been reported... However, it is very difficult to recognize that unfair trading is established based on just one specific fact."]

Former CEO Lee Jong-ho denied all allegations, stating in a phone call with KBS that the group chat messages were not related to Sambu Construction and that he has no connection to the stock manipulation allegations.

Opposition members of the National Policy Committee urged a swift investigation and visited the Financial Supervisory Service to express their concerns.

This is Park Chan from KBS News.
박찬
박찬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤, 여당에 “당 운영 감사”…‘자중 모드’ 이어갈 듯

윤, 여당에 “당 운영 감사”…‘자중 모드’ 이어갈 듯
심우정 “적법절차 따라 결정” 사퇴설 일축…후폭풍 이어져

심우정 “적법절차 따라 결정” 사퇴설 일축…후폭풍 이어져
공수처 ‘시간 계산법’ 알았는데<br>…마지막까지 논란 자초

공수처 ‘시간 계산법’ 알았는데…마지막까지 논란 자초
좌표 실수 왜 몰랐나…“세 차례 확인 기회 놓쳐”

좌표 실수 왜 몰랐나…“세 차례 확인 기회 놓쳐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.