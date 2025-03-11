Sambu Construction probe expands

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the financial authorities investigate the stock price manipulation allegations against the construction company 'Sambu Construction,' they have significantly expanded the scope of account tracking.



They are looking into who benefited from the hundreds of millions of won in price differences and whether key figures involved in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation allegations were also involved.



Park Chan reports.



[Report]



Sambu Construction is a KOSPI-listed company.



In May 2023, the stock price began to show unusual signs.



After staying in the 1,000 won range, it surged, reaching over 5,500 won during trading on July 17.



In just two months, the price nearly increased fivefold, during which Sambu Construction was mentioned as a contractor for the reconstruction of Ukraine, drawing attention as a related theme stock.



According to the Korea Exchange's investigation, about ten suspicious accounts have been identified.



It is estimated that former chairman Cho and others made around 10 billion won.



The controversy was further fueled by a group chat room.



Lee Jong-ho, the former CEO and a key figure in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case, left a message saying, "Check Sambu tomorrow" before the stock price surged.



Lee has been accused of managing an investment account for First Lady Kim Keon-hee in the Deutsche Motors scandal.



[Kim Gyu-hyun/Lawyer/Group Chat Participant/Oct. 14, 2024: "I have seen (Lee and others) discussing business related to Sambu Construction several times."]



The Financial Supervisory Service has increased the number of accounts under investigation to over 200, in addition to the initially identified suspicious accounts.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service/Mar. 5: "It is true that there was a realization of profits exceeding 10 billion won, which has already been reported... However, it is very difficult to recognize that unfair trading is established based on just one specific fact."]



Former CEO Lee Jong-ho denied all allegations, stating in a phone call with KBS that the group chat messages were not related to Sambu Construction and that he has no connection to the stock manipulation allegations.



Opposition members of the National Policy Committee urged a swift investigation and visited the Financial Supervisory Service to express their concerns.



This is Park Chan from KBS News.



