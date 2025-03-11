News 9

Son Heung-min's Panenka kick

[Anchor]

Tottenham's Son Heung-min saved his team from the brink of defeat with a golden penalty equalizer.

He showcased his strong nerves with a Panenka kick.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Starting on the bench to manage his endurance, Son Heung-min was brought on at the start of the second half to seek a comeback goal.

Within 9 minutes, he displayed sharp movements in the 'Son Heung-min zone,' threatening the opponent.

In a critical moment when an additional goal was made by Bournemouth, the savior was once again Son Heung-min.

In the 37th minute of the second half, he dropped back to help distribute the ball, then quickly maneuvered between defenders to draw a foul from the goalkeeper inside the box.

The time taken from participating in the buildup to inducing the penalty kick was just 10 seconds.

It was a moment that highlighted Son Heung-min's signature sprint.

Son Heung-min's penalty kick was even bolder.

He perfectly deceived the opposing goalkeeper with a 'Panenka kick' aimed at the center.

[Local Commentator: "He just rolls it down the middle! Kepa dives to his left, but Son waited for him to move!"]

This was Son Heung-min's 7th league goal after 10 matches.

While it was a valuable score that broke the team's losing streak, Son Heung-min could not hide his disappointment.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "Still, I am very disappointed and very frustrated not getting the 3 points. As I said, we have to just (keep our) heads down and look forward and work hard."]

As Tottenham's only hope is solidifying to win the Europa League, Son Heung-min, who wants his first professional victory title, is preparing for the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 this coming Friday.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

