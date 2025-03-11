Son Heung-min's Panenka kick

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tottenham's Son Heung-min saved his team from the brink of defeat with a golden penalty equalizer.



He showcased his strong nerves with a Panenka kick.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



Starting on the bench to manage his endurance, Son Heung-min was brought on at the start of the second half to seek a comeback goal.



Within 9 minutes, he displayed sharp movements in the 'Son Heung-min zone,' threatening the opponent.



In a critical moment when an additional goal was made by Bournemouth, the savior was once again Son Heung-min.



In the 37th minute of the second half, he dropped back to help distribute the ball, then quickly maneuvered between defenders to draw a foul from the goalkeeper inside the box.



The time taken from participating in the buildup to inducing the penalty kick was just 10 seconds.



It was a moment that highlighted Son Heung-min's signature sprint.



Son Heung-min's penalty kick was even bolder.



He perfectly deceived the opposing goalkeeper with a 'Panenka kick' aimed at the center.



[Local Commentator: "He just rolls it down the middle! Kepa dives to his left, but Son waited for him to move!"]



This was Son Heung-min's 7th league goal after 10 matches.



While it was a valuable score that broke the team's losing streak, Son Heung-min could not hide his disappointment.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "Still, I am very disappointed and very frustrated not getting the 3 points. As I said, we have to just (keep our) heads down and look forward and work hard."]



As Tottenham's only hope is solidifying to win the Europa League, Son Heung-min, who wants his first professional victory title, is preparing for the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 this coming Friday.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



