Son Heung-min's Panenka kick
Tottenham's Son Heung-min saved his team from the brink of defeat with a golden penalty equalizer.
He showcased his strong nerves with a Panenka kick.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.
[Report]
Starting on the bench to manage his endurance, Son Heung-min was brought on at the start of the second half to seek a comeback goal.
Within 9 minutes, he displayed sharp movements in the 'Son Heung-min zone,' threatening the opponent.
In a critical moment when an additional goal was made by Bournemouth, the savior was once again Son Heung-min.
In the 37th minute of the second half, he dropped back to help distribute the ball, then quickly maneuvered between defenders to draw a foul from the goalkeeper inside the box.
The time taken from participating in the buildup to inducing the penalty kick was just 10 seconds.
It was a moment that highlighted Son Heung-min's signature sprint.
Son Heung-min's penalty kick was even bolder.
He perfectly deceived the opposing goalkeeper with a 'Panenka kick' aimed at the center.
[Local Commentator: "He just rolls it down the middle! Kepa dives to his left, but Son waited for him to move!"]
This was Son Heung-min's 7th league goal after 10 matches.
While it was a valuable score that broke the team's losing streak, Son Heung-min could not hide his disappointment.
[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "Still, I am very disappointed and very frustrated not getting the 3 points. As I said, we have to just (keep our) heads down and look forward and work hard."]
As Tottenham's only hope is solidifying to win the Europa League, Son Heung-min, who wants his first professional victory title, is preparing for the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 this coming Friday.
KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
입력 2025-03-11 00:43:02
수정2025-03-11 00:43:19
