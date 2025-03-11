Kim Hye-seong bats in two runs
LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong, who has been adapting since the spring training, contributed to the team with a timely hit that brought in two runs.
The spring training game against Oakland.
In the 7th inning, with the team trailing 7 to 3 and two outs, Kim Hye-seong stepped up to the plate for his first at-bat of the game.
He hit a fastball from right-handed pitcher Michel Otanes, dropping it in front of the center fielder.
He did well seeing the fast ball at 156 km/h.
After bringing in two runs, Kim Hye-seong finally smiled.
These days, feeling the difficulties of the Major League stage, he must be frustrated with his inconsistent performance, but it's nice to see him smile again after a long time.
입력 2025-03-11 00:50:04
수정2025-03-11 00:50:34
- 입력 2025-03-11 00:50:04
- 수정2025-03-11 00:50:34
