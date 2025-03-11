An Se-young claims third victory

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Women's badminton world number one An Se-young has triumphed over her formidable opponent Chen Yu Fei in the final of the Orleans Masters, claiming the top spot.



An Se-young showcased her dominance by winning three consecutive international tournaments this year.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.



[Report]



In the finals, An Se-young faced off against her 'nemesis' Chen Yu Fei, who returned from injury.



In the early stages of the first set, she took the initiative with fantastic scoring.



An Se-young's picture-perfect defense had the audience cheering.



She then seized control with attacks that pierced every corner of the court.



With sharp attacks that left Chen Yu Fei frozen, An Se-young took the first set with ease.



In the second set, she succeeded with a lucky shot that barely grazed the line, followed by a masterful display of skill that completely deceived Chen Yu Fei.



An Se-young then showed composure, effortlessly returning Chen Yu Fei's desperate attacks, securing her victory.



An Se-young, who roared with joy at her triumph, confirmed her status as the world's best by achieving three consecutive international tournament victories this year.



The warm friendship shared with Chen Yu Fei, despite the competition, was also noteworthy.



[An Se-young/Badminton National Team: "I'm so happy to win the game, and I'm so happy to come back Chen Yu Fei. Return match is I'm so happy."]



An Se-young, who is making 2025 her year, will soon head to the UK to conquer the prestigious All England Open.



KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



