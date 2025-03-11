[News Today] ACCIDENTAL BOMBING CAUSES TRAUMA

입력 2025-03-11 15:22:55 수정 2025-03-11 15:23:55 News Today





[LEAD]

Meanwhile in Pocheon City, residents are showing signs of collective trauma following the fighter jet bombing accident. City officials are now urging the government to take decisive action to prevent future incidents.



[REPORT]

A house located about 10 meters from where bombs fell has been turned into ruins.



The owner, who was in the yard when the accident occurred, expresses difficulty overcoming the horror.



Resident of bombed area/

I feel stifled and I keep sighing. I'm terrified of sounds like that one. (Even of the sound of cars?) Yes.



A once-peaceful village home to over 100 households. Even homes far from the bombing site bear visible scars.



Residents who were not at home at the time feel a similar degree of horror.



Lee Jae-jin / Resident of bombed area

Everyone's hearts are racing. Many can't sleep or eat and some are suffering

in silence without even going to the hospital.



With a live-fire military training field across the mountain and a U.S. shooting range nearby, the villagers were accustomed to the sounds of shelling and explosions.



However, after experiencing bombing firsthand, most of them are suffering from mental traumas.



Counsellor Villager/

(Do you still see it in your dreams?) I have dreams about a hill collapsing.

When I close my eyes, I feel as if something is collapsing when cars pass by.



When the feeling of horror lasts more than two weeks, it can result in mental disorders.



Lee Jong-hwan / Pocheon Mental Health Welfare Center

If left unaddressed, the symptoms could last for years or even a lifetime.



The Pocheon city government is devising measures to help local residents who want to move to other areas, and has requested the defense ministry to merge three military shooting ranges in the area into one.