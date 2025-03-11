News Today

[News Today] TO BARRICADE COURT ON RULING DAY

[LEAD]
The police has decided to fully encircle the Constitutional Court with vehicle barricades on the day of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment ruling. This 100-meter perimeter aims to prevent any unforeseen incidents by creating a vacuum-like zone around the court.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court is in hybernation mode ahead of its impending ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

Those supporting impeachment began a hunger strike calling for Yoon's dismissal from office.

Others protesting the move held a head shaving ceremony and called for the president's reinstatement.

Potential clashes between the two sides could occur on the day of the ruling.

In preparation, the police have decided to encircle a 100-meter radius area around the Constitutional Court with a vehicle barricade on the day.

Acting chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Park Hyun-soo said that under the assembly and demonstration act, rallies are banned within a 100 meter radius of the Constitutional Court and that area will be made into a state of vacuum using vehicle barricades.

Also, the Seoul districts of Jongno-gu and Jung-gu will be designated special crime prevention zones.

The districts will be divided into eight sections and senior superintendent-level officials will be in charge of keeping public order and handling crowd management.

The police noted they are also holding drills involving the use of capsaicin, a chili pepper extract, and 120 centimeter long expandable batons.

They are also considering issuing the highest level emergency duty of Gabho, which enables the mobilization of the entire police force.

Lee Ho-young / Acting chief, Nat'l Police Agency (Feb. 18)
Patrol measures are under review. We plan to mobilize the full available force
on the day of ruling.

This emergency duty was also issued in 2017 on the day of former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment verdict.

Also at the moment, 60 cases of online posts predicting violence against the Constitutional Court are under investigation.

The Seoul police chief has also cited the possible need to shut down facilities with dangerous materials such as construction sites and gas stations.

