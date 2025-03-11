[News Today] TRIAL BEGINS FOR COURT RIOTERS

입력 2025-03-11 15:23:15 수정 2025-03-11 15:24:26 News Today





[LEAD]

A trial began for those involved in the violent intrusion at the Seoul Western District Court, linked to the arrest warrant issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol on January 19th. Some defendants showed remorse, while others completely denied the allegations.



[REPORT]

A trial has begun for those involved in a violent riot at the Seoul Western District Court.



A rally took place outside the court calling for the release of the accused.



The defendants standing trial come from various backgrounds, including a dentist, real estate agent and student. Their ages also vary from those born in the 1950s to the 2000s.



Some of the accused accepted the charges and showed remorse for breaking into court and using violence against police officers.



A teenage boy facing charges of arson also admitted to all charges.



Meanwhile, some defendants either partially or fully denied the charges.



Regarding the court intrusion, the defense's lawyers argued the defendants entered through an open back door rather than forcing it open.



As for blocking a vehicle carrying investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, they claimed the defendants were merely standing briefly behind it.



They also claimed that as the CIO's warrant request on President Yoon Suk Yeol is itself illegal, their actions don't constitute obstruction of public duty.



The attorneys also repeated the argument of the right to resist.



Lee Ha-sang/ Lawyer

Everyone has the right to resist as a last resort, including a certain level of force.

Such acts by free-minded youths do not constitute unlawful deeds.



The court stated it would separate or merge trials based on each defendant’s plea and the charges against them.