[News Today] MED SCHOOLS URGE STUDENTS RETURN

입력 2025-03-11 15:23:19 수정 2025-03-11 15:24:37 News Today





[LEAD]

There's just three weeks left until the deadline for medical students to return, a condition set by the government for pulling back their decision to retract the number of medical school admissions. Medical school deans are now fully engaged, encouraging students to resume their studies.



[REPORT]

On March 8th, the dean of a medical school located in a provincial region, sent out a letter to its students and their parents.



In the letter, he appeals to the students to return to school within March, saying that classes must resume this year by all means.



If students refuse to return, the admission quota for medical schools will increase by 2,000 next year, as it was originally decided.



Pressed for time, medical school deans have launched all-out efforts to persuade students to return to school.



They resort to one-on-one meetings with the students or go as far as to visit them at the dorms.



Dean of medical school in provincial region/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

It is the deans' responsibility to guide students to judge rationally. If they don't

return, the quota will be fixed at 5,058, no one will be able to return this year. It'll be a lose-lose situation.



Organizations of medical students continue to dismiss the possibility of their return. But some members are voicing differing opinions within the Korean Medical Association that trainee doctors belong to.



KMA Chairman Kim Taek-woo said in a recent closed meeting that no single new student should be admitted to medical schools next year.



But heads of municipal and provincial doctors' organizations disagreed with Kim, dismissing his opinion as unrealistic.



Meanwhile, there is growing criticism for the government's inconsistent medical reform policy.



Ahn Ki-jong/ Chair, Korea Alliance of Patients Organizations

Currently, the government is going back to square one with its med school quota

increase. I want to ask who the government and parliament are working for.



Amid this situation, police raided and searched communities of doctors and medical students for leaving online postings revealing the personal information of trainee doctors who failed to join the en masse resignations.