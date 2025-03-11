[News Today] DOCU-FILM ON BTS FANDOM PREMIERES

입력 2025-03-11 15:23:28 수정 2025-03-11 15:25:01 News Today





[LEAD]

A documentary featuring 'ARMY', the fandom of the K-POP boy group 'BTS', has been showcased at an international film festival. Here's more.



[REPORT]

ARMY, the fan base of BTS, has become the subject of a documentary.



Titled 'Forever We are Young', the documentary made its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in the U.S. on Monday, local time.



Co-directed by a communications professor at the University of California, San Diego,

the documentary was filmed for three years around the world, including Seoul, Los Angeles and Texas.



The director says that the documentary delves into the new community-based fandom culture created by BTS and ARMY.



They added that the movie highlights ARMY's diverse values across gender and race.