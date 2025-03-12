동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, since there are rulings scheduled for Thursday, based on precedent, the likelihood of a ruling on President Yoon's case to come the very next day, Friday, has decreased.



There are also observations that the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo could be a variable in the timing of President Yoon's ruling.



Next, we have reporter Kim Tae-hoon.



[Report]



Initially, many expected the ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's case to be on the 14th, Friday.



This prediction was based on the precedents of the impeachment trials of two former presidents. But the Constitutional Court's scheduling of the ruling dates for figures like Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, has created a variable.



The ruling date for Choe and others is the 13th.



If the Constitutional Court rules on President Yoon's case on the 14th, it would mean consecutive rulings on impeachment trials for two days.



However, given that it is rare for the Constitutional Court to rule on major cases on consecutive days, it is now predicted that the possibility has diminished for Yoon's ruling to come this week.



The ruling schedule for the already concluded impeachment case of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is another variable.



Prime Minister Han's side has requested an expedited ruling, citing national stability, which could further delay the ruling on President Yoon's case.



Considering that the grounds for impeachment against President Yoon and Prime Minister Han overlap to some extent, there is also a possibility that the Constitutional Court may rule on both cases together.



However, constitutional scholars point out that, in principle, other impeachment cases should not affect the timing of President Yoon's ruling.



[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University School of Law: "The impeachment cases themselves are not interconnected in a way that would change the schedule due to some influence between the cases."]



Considering the Constitutional Court's practice of notifying the parties of the ruling date 2-3 days in advance, the possibility of a ruling on President Yoon's case this week is expected to be assessed around tomorrow (Mar. 12).



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



