News 9

Constitutional Court to rule on Choe, Lee

입력 2025.03.12 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Constitutional Court has announced that it will deliver its ruling on the impeachment trial of Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, and Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, the day after tomorrow (3.13).

It seems likely that the ruling on the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol will be postponed beyond this week.

First, we have a report from Kang Pu-reun.

[Report]

The day after the emergency martial law was lifted.

The National Assembly passed the impeachment motion against three prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, and Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection.

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker/Dec. 5, 2024: "The motion is passed."]

The Constitutional Court has decided to proceed with the ruling on the impeachment trial of these individuals the day after tomorrow.

It has been 98 days since the case was filed.

Choe Jae-hae was impeached for inadequately conducting an audit related to the relocation of the presidential office and for targeting former Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chair Jeon Hyun-heui in an audit.

[Kim Gang-dae/Representative of the National Assembly/Feb. 12: "There were allegations of shamanistic involvement and issues with the selection process of construction companies in the audit of the presidential office and residence relocation, but no proper audit was conducted…."]

[Choe Jae-hae/Head of the Board of Audit and Inspection/Feb. 12: "The reasons for the impeachment motion by the National Assembly contain claims that are different from the facts or are one-sided and distorted, making it difficult for me to accept."]

The reasons for the impeachment of prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, are that they failed to properly investigate the Deutsche Motors case and made false statements during a press briefing.

[Noh Hee-beom/Representative of the National Assembly/Feb. 24: "The respondents did not conduct any searches of Kim Keon-hee's bank accounts, which were essential in the stock manipulation case."]

[Lee Chang-soo/Head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office/Feb. 24: "Just because you are not satisfied with the results of the case which the prosecutors handled based on evidence and legal principles..."]

These two cases are the first among the impeachment trials currently being heard by the Constitutional Court.

The case of prosecutor Son Jun-sung, which was filed four days earlier, is currently suspended due to a criminal trial.

If the impeachment is upheld, Choe and Lee will be immediately dismissed, but if it is rejected, they will return to their duties right away.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Constitutional Court to rule on Choe, Lee
    • 입력 2025-03-12 00:06:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Constitutional Court has announced that it will deliver its ruling on the impeachment trial of Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, and Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, the day after tomorrow (3.13).

It seems likely that the ruling on the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol will be postponed beyond this week.

First, we have a report from Kang Pu-reun.

[Report]

The day after the emergency martial law was lifted.

The National Assembly passed the impeachment motion against three prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, and Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection.

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker/Dec. 5, 2024: "The motion is passed."]

The Constitutional Court has decided to proceed with the ruling on the impeachment trial of these individuals the day after tomorrow.

It has been 98 days since the case was filed.

Choe Jae-hae was impeached for inadequately conducting an audit related to the relocation of the presidential office and for targeting former Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chair Jeon Hyun-heui in an audit.

[Kim Gang-dae/Representative of the National Assembly/Feb. 12: "There were allegations of shamanistic involvement and issues with the selection process of construction companies in the audit of the presidential office and residence relocation, but no proper audit was conducted…."]

[Choe Jae-hae/Head of the Board of Audit and Inspection/Feb. 12: "The reasons for the impeachment motion by the National Assembly contain claims that are different from the facts or are one-sided and distorted, making it difficult for me to accept."]

The reasons for the impeachment of prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, are that they failed to properly investigate the Deutsche Motors case and made false statements during a press briefing.

[Noh Hee-beom/Representative of the National Assembly/Feb. 24: "The respondents did not conduct any searches of Kim Keon-hee's bank accounts, which were essential in the stock manipulation case."]

[Lee Chang-soo/Head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office/Feb. 24: "Just because you are not satisfied with the results of the case which the prosecutors handled based on evidence and legal principles..."]

These two cases are the first among the impeachment trials currently being heard by the Constitutional Court.

The case of prosecutor Son Jun-sung, which was filed four days earlier, is currently suspended due to a criminal trial.

If the impeachment is upheld, Choe and Lee will be immediately dismissed, but if it is rejected, they will return to their duties right away.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”
헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 <br>탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고

헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고
“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도

“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도
청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상<br>…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단

청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.