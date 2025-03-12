Constitutional Court to rule on Choe, Lee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court has announced that it will deliver its ruling on the impeachment trial of Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, and Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, the day after tomorrow (3.13).



It seems likely that the ruling on the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol will be postponed beyond this week.



First, we have a report from Kang Pu-reun.



[Report]



The day after the emergency martial law was lifted.



The National Assembly passed the impeachment motion against three prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, and Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection.



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker/Dec. 5, 2024: "The motion is passed."]



The Constitutional Court has decided to proceed with the ruling on the impeachment trial of these individuals the day after tomorrow.



It has been 98 days since the case was filed.



Choe Jae-hae was impeached for inadequately conducting an audit related to the relocation of the presidential office and for targeting former Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chair Jeon Hyun-heui in an audit.



[Kim Gang-dae/Representative of the National Assembly/Feb. 12: "There were allegations of shamanistic involvement and issues with the selection process of construction companies in the audit of the presidential office and residence relocation, but no proper audit was conducted…."]



[Choe Jae-hae/Head of the Board of Audit and Inspection/Feb. 12: "The reasons for the impeachment motion by the National Assembly contain claims that are different from the facts or are one-sided and distorted, making it difficult for me to accept."]



The reasons for the impeachment of prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, are that they failed to properly investigate the Deutsche Motors case and made false statements during a press briefing.



[Noh Hee-beom/Representative of the National Assembly/Feb. 24: "The respondents did not conduct any searches of Kim Keon-hee's bank accounts, which were essential in the stock manipulation case."]



[Lee Chang-soo/Head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office/Feb. 24: "Just because you are not satisfied with the results of the case which the prosecutors handled based on evidence and legal principles..."]



These two cases are the first among the impeachment trials currently being heard by the Constitutional Court.



The case of prosecutor Son Jun-sung, which was filed four days earlier, is currently suspended due to a criminal trial.



If the impeachment is upheld, Choe and Lee will be immediately dismissed, but if it is rejected, they will return to their duties right away.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



