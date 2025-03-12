Funds wasted on dust barriers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government and local governments are continuously creating fine dust barrier forests.



Over the past six years, more than 800 billion won has been spent, but there are criticisms that budgets are being wasted in unnecessary places where these barrier forests have been established.



Reporter Park Gi-won has the details.



[Report]



Next to a quiet rural road, there is a 'fine dust barrier forest' created at a cost of 600 million won.



However, there is hardly any traffic.



It is even located in the middle of a rice field surrounded by a dense forested mountain.



Residents are baffled by the situation in such a good air quality area.



[Ko Dong-ui/Village Resident: "Building this in such an environment is hard to understand logically. Because all around here are rice fields, farms, and mountains."]



They planted roadside trees at a cost of 1.4 billion won to block dust from livestock farms, but there are places where cars haven't passed for two years due to changes in road plans.



Another barrier forest is in a similar situation.



Namhae County decided to create a forest to block fine dust coming from a waste landfill.



However, there are no signs of a forest being created nearby.



In fact, the landfill is about to be closed, and the 1 billion won 'barrier forest' was created below a hillside 1 km away.



[Hong Seok-hwan/Professor of Landscape Architecture, Pusan National University: "This is almost no different from creating green spaces in Gangneung to block fine dust in Seoul."]



Unnecessary fine dust barrier forests are being created because local governments have the discretion to decide where they are established.



[Local Government Official/Voice Altered: "It is true that local governments are trying to secure national funding if they can achieve even half the effect."]



In the past six years, 820 billion won has been spent on creating fine dust barrier forests nationwide.



The Korea Forest Service has stated that it will prepare measures, including expert review processes.



This is KBS News, Park Gi-won.



