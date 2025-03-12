Police to disclose identity of teacher

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The personal information of the teacher in his 40s who killed 8-year-old Kim Ha-neul at an elementary school in Daejeon will be released tomorrow (Mar. 12).



The police decided to disclose his personal information, considering the brutality of the crime and the opinions of the victims' family.



Reporter Kim Ye-eun has the details.



[Report]



A teacher in their 40s has been arrested on suspicion of fatally attacking 8-year-old Kim Ha-neul with a weapon at an elementary school in Daejeon.



The decision to disclose his personal information has been made about a month after the incident.



The police stated that during the personal information disclosure review committee held today (Mar. 11), the majority of the seven attendees agreed to disclose the information.



They believe that the criteria for disclosure are met considering the brutality of the crime, the severity of the impact, and the opinions of the victim's family.



[Jang Young-soo/Professor at Korea University Law School: "We must prevent similar incidents from happening again. The most critical factor is the risk of recurrence; what if a similar incident occurs in schools again? I believe this is the main reason for the decision (for identity disclosure)."]



The teacher has communicated in writing that he has no objections to the decision for the disclosure of his personal information.



Accordingly, starting tomorrow, the teacher's name, age, and photo will be published on the Daejeon Police Agency's website for 30 days without any grace period.



This is the third case this year in which the disclosure of a suspect's personal information has been decided.



The teacher is reported to have admitted to all charges during a police interview last week.



The police believe that the teacher planned the crime in advance and are expected to conclude the investigation and hand it over to the prosecution within this week.



This is KBS News, Kim Ye-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!