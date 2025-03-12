News 9

Family found dead in Suwon

[Anchor]

In an apartment in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, a family of four has been found dead, prompting a police investigation.

It is presumed that a man in his 40s killed his family and then took his own life, with the family being discovered dead a day after the man was found.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.

[Report]

An apartment in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

Around 4:30 AM on Mar. 9, a man in his 40s, referred to as Mr. A, was found dead.

Police determined through CCTV footage that Mr. A jumped from the top floor of the apartment.

At the time, the police called Mr. A's wife, but she did not answer, and when they visited the home and rang the doorbell, there was no response, so they left.

Eventually, the police returned the next morning at 11 AM with the consent of Mr. A's brother to open the door, where they found Mr. A's wife and two children dead inside.

It took more than a day to find the family after Mr. A was first discovered dead.

[Apartment Security Guard/Voice Altered: "(Mr. A was found) yesterday (3.9), and today (3.10) there is a police investigation regarding what happened yesterday (3.9)..."]

Regarding the delay in confirming the other family members, the police explained, "Without the consent of the residents, we cannot enter the home, and since the incident occurred on a weekend, the cooperation of administrative agencies to locate other immediate family members was delayed."

[Lee Yoon-ho/Professor of Police Studies at Cyber University of Korea: "From the police's perspective, entering without the resident's permission could lead to legal action for unlawful entry. Unless that issue is resolved, this will continue to happen."]

The police believe that Mr. A killed the other family members and then took his own life.

They are investigating whether financial difficulties were the motive for the crime, as Mr. A had sent a text message to an acquaintance stating that he had not received back several hundred million won in investment funds.

The police have requested autopsies to determine the exact cause of death for the deceased.

If it is confirmed that Mr. A killed his family and then jumped, the police plan to close the case due to lack of prosecution rights.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam reporting.

