Safety accidents at construction sites

Recently, safety accidents have been occurring frequently at construction sites.



Yesterday (Mar. 10), a worker died in a fall accident at an apartment construction site in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, and today (Mar. 11), an explosion occurred at a construction site in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, seriouly injuring three people.



This is a report by reporter Hwang Da-ye.



[Report]



Firefighters are conducting rescue operations between the rebar of the construction site.



Around 8 AM today, an explosion occurred on the 8th basement level of a construction site in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.



[Kim Jun-young/Local Resident: "There was a loud 'bang' sound, and when I looked, dust and debris were flying up. I heard there was a gas explosion during the construction."]



As a result of this accident, one worker in his 50s suffered full-body burns, and a total of three people were injured.



The police suspect that the explosion occurred while cutting a steel column with a welding machine.



This afternoon, at an apartment construction site in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, a truck driver was killed after being crushed by construction materials.



And, a day earlier, on the 10th, a fall accident occurred at an apartment construction site in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.



During the process of disconnecting the steel structure used for concrete pouring from the crane, two workers fell several meters.



One of them died.



The construction company for the apartment is Hyundai Engineering.



This is the same company that caused a bridge collapse accident at the Sejong-Anseong Expressway construction site on the 25th of last month.



In that accident, 10 people were killed or injured, and now, less than two weeks later, another fatal accident has occurred.



At construction sites managed by Hyundai Engineering last year, two workers died and 137 were injured in accidents.



Hyundai Engineering has ordered a work stoppage at over 80 construction sites nationwide and is working on establishing safety management measures.



The number of fatalities related to industrial accidents in the construction industry reached 276 last year alone.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



