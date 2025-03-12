Trump's policies spark uncertainty

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



From the moment he returned to office, President Trump has taken unpredictable steps, defying expectations.



As seen earlier, he has once again shocked the markets, stating that he is willing to endure economic pain.



If this continues, uncertainty in the U.S. economy and markets could persist, which is certainly not good news for us.



Reporter Kim Jun-beom reports.



[Report]



The famous "Charging Bull" symbolizes Wall Street.



The financial heart of both the U.S. and the world.



At the opposite end lies 'Main Street.'



It symbolizes small businesses and the manufacturing sector, representing the real economy.



Recently, the U.S. Treasury Secretary made significant remarks about these two areas.



[Scott Bessent/U.S. Treasury Secretary/Feb. 4 local time/Fox News: "We're focused on, it's a focus on Main Street. Wall Street's done great but we have a focus on small business and consumers."]



This means the revival of manufacturing comes first, and finance follows.



This orientation is clearly reflected in stock market trends.



In the 100 days following the presidential election, stock prices rose strongly during the Biden administration, the Obama administration, and even the first Trump administration.



However, the second Trump administration is taking a completely different direction.



What is even more surprising is the U.S. government's response.



There have been repeated statements suggesting that this level of pain must be endured.



It's 'some blips in the data,' a detox process, and a need for reset and reconfiguration.



A growing perception is that this administration is unlike any before it.



The British Economist also assessed that while Trump’s tariffs were believed to be a negotiation strategy, they are now being taken seriously.



[Kim Hak-kyun/Head of Research Center, Shinyoung Securities: "I thought that if there were screams from the adjustment of overvalued tech stocks, Trump would retract his policies... but it seems he is serious. Trump also keeps saying it."]



Trump’s call to endure economic hardship will inevitably extend beyond the U.S.



A 25% tariff on steel is set to be imposed soon, and reciprocal tariffs are scheduled for Apr. 2.



The KOSPI started with a sharp decline due to the influence of the U.S. stock market but managed to reduce its losses, ending with a drop of around 1%.



This is KBS News, Kim Jun-beom.



