Stocks plunge in fear of a 'recession'

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Fears of an economic recession have caused a sharp decline in the New York stock market.



In particular, the Nasdaq index fell by 4%.



This is due to President Trump, who is pushing forward with tariff policies, not denying the possibility of a recession.



Washington's Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



Tesla's stock, led by Trump's close associate Elon Musk, plummeted by over 15%.



While there are issues such as poor sales, this is the largest single-day drop in nearly five years.



Apple and Nvidia also fell by around 5%, leading to a decline in all three major indices of the New York stock market, including the Nasdaq, which dropped by 4%.



The trigger was Trump's remarks, suggesting that he would accept a recession given the increased uncertainty from tariff policies.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Local time Mar. 9/Fox News Interview: ("Are you expecting a recession this year?") I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition because what we're doing is very big."]



Major U.S. banks have also begun shifting their economic outlooks toward pessimism.



They have raised the probability of the U.S. economy falling into recession, and some have lowered their growth forecasts for the U.S. this year.



[Bill Strazzullo/Senior Market Strategist at Bell Curve Trading/Source CNBC: "The bottom line of all this is that we've only started this. Well be lucky if we get out of this top to bottom only down 20%."]



The White House is attempting to evolve the narrative by stating that the tariff policy will bring benefits in the long-term.



They are promoting the idea that the economy will take off from the second quarter and that companies from around the world, including Hyundai, are considering investments in the U.S.



President Trump appears to dismiss the recent fluctuations in the stock market as a minor disruption.



Today, Trump will meet with the CEOs of major companies to express his stance on economic issues.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!