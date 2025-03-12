PPP prioritizes stability

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the People Power Party, pro-Yoon faction lawmakers have started a one-person protests.



However, the party as a whole has decided to maintain order and resolve the chaos in a manner befitting the ruling party, rather than countering with an outdoor rally.



They criticized the opposition's protests outside of the assembly as an attempt to divide national opinion and lead the country into civil war.



Continuing with reporter Lee Ye-jin.



[Report]



'Civil war forces that are leading the country into chaos.'



The People Power Party has defined the Democratic Party, which has engaged in 'protests outside the assembly', as 'civil war forces'.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party's National Assembly: "Attempts such as impeachment by proxy, political special investigations, baseless hunger strikes, and overnight sit-ins are efforts to push South Korea into a state of civil war following the impeachment of the president."]



They emphasized that stabilizing the government and addressing people's livelihoods are the priorities, drawing a line against the calls for a total resignation of lawmakers and sit-ins raised by some within the party.



However, they stated that they cannot prevent individual lawmakers' actions. Pro-Yoon faction lawmakers began their one-person protests in front of the Constitutional Court today (Mar. 11).



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker: "I believe that only the president can restore the South Korean system and normalize the abnormal situation."]



They criticized the Democratic Party for only attacking the prosecution, rather than the court that decided to cancel the arrest, seen as an effort to 'deflect judicial risks' of leader Lee Jae-myung.



[Lee Yang-soo/Secretary General of the People Power Party: "They are watching the court's reaction ahead of the appeals court ruling. It’s like getting slapped by the court and taking it out on the prosecution."]



They demanded the disclosure of details, stating that 460 million won of taxpayers' money has been wasted due to the Democratic Party's impeachment by proxy.



[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party lawmaker: "The public has the right to know why so much taxpayer money is being wasted."]



The People Power Party has stated that they will refrain from pressuring the Constitutional Court, at least at the leadership level.



This is due to concerns that if the party advocates against impeachment while President Yoon is released, it could backfire.



KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



