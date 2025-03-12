News 9

PPP prioritizes stability

입력 2025.03.12 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the People Power Party, pro-Yoon faction lawmakers have started a one-person protests.

However, the party as a whole has decided to maintain order and resolve the chaos in a manner befitting the ruling party, rather than countering with an outdoor rally.

They criticized the opposition's protests outside of the assembly as an attempt to divide national opinion and lead the country into civil war.

Continuing with reporter Lee Ye-jin.

[Report]

'Civil war forces that are leading the country into chaos.'

The People Power Party has defined the Democratic Party, which has engaged in 'protests outside the assembly', as 'civil war forces'.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party's National Assembly: "Attempts such as impeachment by proxy, political special investigations, baseless hunger strikes, and overnight sit-ins are efforts to push South Korea into a state of civil war following the impeachment of the president."]

They emphasized that stabilizing the government and addressing people's livelihoods are the priorities, drawing a line against the calls for a total resignation of lawmakers and sit-ins raised by some within the party.

However, they stated that they cannot prevent individual lawmakers' actions. Pro-Yoon faction lawmakers began their one-person protests in front of the Constitutional Court today (Mar. 11).

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker: "I believe that only the president can restore the South Korean system and normalize the abnormal situation."]

They criticized the Democratic Party for only attacking the prosecution, rather than the court that decided to cancel the arrest, seen as an effort to 'deflect judicial risks' of leader Lee Jae-myung.

[Lee Yang-soo/Secretary General of the People Power Party: "They are watching the court's reaction ahead of the appeals court ruling. It’s like getting slapped by the court and taking it out on the prosecution."]

They demanded the disclosure of details, stating that 460 million won of taxpayers' money has been wasted due to the Democratic Party's impeachment by proxy.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party lawmaker: "The public has the right to know why so much taxpayer money is being wasted."]

The People Power Party has stated that they will refrain from pressuring the Constitutional Court, at least at the leadership level.

This is due to concerns that if the party advocates against impeachment while President Yoon is released, it could backfire.

KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP prioritizes stability
    • 입력 2025-03-12 00:08:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the People Power Party, pro-Yoon faction lawmakers have started a one-person protests.

However, the party as a whole has decided to maintain order and resolve the chaos in a manner befitting the ruling party, rather than countering with an outdoor rally.

They criticized the opposition's protests outside of the assembly as an attempt to divide national opinion and lead the country into civil war.

Continuing with reporter Lee Ye-jin.

[Report]

'Civil war forces that are leading the country into chaos.'

The People Power Party has defined the Democratic Party, which has engaged in 'protests outside the assembly', as 'civil war forces'.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party's National Assembly: "Attempts such as impeachment by proxy, political special investigations, baseless hunger strikes, and overnight sit-ins are efforts to push South Korea into a state of civil war following the impeachment of the president."]

They emphasized that stabilizing the government and addressing people's livelihoods are the priorities, drawing a line against the calls for a total resignation of lawmakers and sit-ins raised by some within the party.

However, they stated that they cannot prevent individual lawmakers' actions. Pro-Yoon faction lawmakers began their one-person protests in front of the Constitutional Court today (Mar. 11).

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker: "I believe that only the president can restore the South Korean system and normalize the abnormal situation."]

They criticized the Democratic Party for only attacking the prosecution, rather than the court that decided to cancel the arrest, seen as an effort to 'deflect judicial risks' of leader Lee Jae-myung.

[Lee Yang-soo/Secretary General of the People Power Party: "They are watching the court's reaction ahead of the appeals court ruling. It’s like getting slapped by the court and taking it out on the prosecution."]

They demanded the disclosure of details, stating that 460 million won of taxpayers' money has been wasted due to the Democratic Party's impeachment by proxy.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party lawmaker: "The public has the right to know why so much taxpayer money is being wasted."]

The People Power Party has stated that they will refrain from pressuring the Constitutional Court, at least at the leadership level.

This is due to concerns that if the party advocates against impeachment while President Yoon is released, it could backfire.

KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.
이예진
이예진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”
헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 <br>탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고

헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고
“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도

“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도
청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상<br>…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단

청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.