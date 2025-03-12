News 9

Public divided over Yoon impeachment

[Anchor]

The public opinion battle outside the political arena is also intensifying.

University students and civic groups, among others, are expressing their pro and con arguments regarding the impeachment through various means such as declarations, rallies, hair shaving, and hunger strikes.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.

[Report]

[“Immediately dismiss him! (Dismiss him!)”]

Students, professors, and alumni from Seoul National University gathered to announce a declaration supporting the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[Lee Si-heon/Seoul National University student: “On the night he was released, I was not the only one who felt unbearable anger, disappointment, and anxiety.”]

At Sookmyung Women's University, Kyung Hee University, and Hongik University, press conferences criticizing both the court's decision to cancel the arrest and the prosecution's decision to abandon the immediate appeal followed one after another.

Near Gwanghwamun in Seoul, press conferences by civic groups urging the impeachment were held in succession, and the hunger strike by members of the civic groups calling for the impeachment has entered its fourth day.

University students opposing the impeachment held a press conference at the National Assembly.

Students from Sogang University, Hanyang University, Chung-Ang University, and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies argued that clarifying the allegations of election fraud should take precedence over impeachment.

[Kim Jun-hee/Hanyang University student: “There are movements calling for an early presidential election while the issues of illegal impeachment and election fraud allegations remain unresolved. This shakes the constitutional order…”]

In front of the Constitutional Court, a hair shaving ceremony was held by Christians opposing President Yoon's impeachment.

They stated that they would defend democracy and President Yoon, and revealed that a total of 123 people plan to participate in shaving their heads.

Meanwhile, Acting President Choi Sang-mok expressed concerns about the potential for physical clashes ahead of the Constitutional Court's ruling, stating that illegal and violent gatherings would be dealt with according to law and principle.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

