News 9

Opposition intensifies Yoon protests

입력 2025.03.12 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As President Yoon was released just before the impeachment ruling, the conflict between the ruling and opposition parties has intensified.

First, the opposition party urged for his immediate dismissal and decided to hold daily protests until the Constitutional Court's ruling.

From shaving their heads to hunger strikes, it is an all-out effort.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has more.

[Report]

[“Dismiss him, dismiss him!”]

Many opposition lawmakers attended the rally calling for impeachment.

They also decided to continue their late-night sit-ins every evening until the impeachment ruling.

Some lawmakers have started hunger strikes.

They argued that President Yoon should be re-arrested and impeached.

[Park Soo-hyun/Democratic Party lawmaker: “The court must immediately re-arrest the insurrection leader Yoon Suk Yeol.”]

A head-shaving ceremony to urge President Yoon's dismissal was also held.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party floor leader: “The members of the Democratic Party will do whatever it takes to prevent the derailment of democracy.”]

Press conferences by third and fourth-term lawmakers followed.

[Ahn Ho-young/Democratic Party lawmaker/third-term: “The Constitutional Court must make a prompt decision.”]

[Lee Hack-young/Democratic Party lawmaker/fourth-term: “We urge a swift dismissal decision.”]

Fifth and sixth-term lawmakers sent letters to the Constitutional Court urging for a quick dismissal.

After filing a complaint against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung yesterday (3.10) for the responsibility of President Yoon's release, today (3.11) they expanded their focus to Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

They pressured the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, and discussions about pushing for impeachment against Prosecutor General Shim and Acting President Choi have resurfaced.

To overcome the national crisis caused by President Yoon's release, DP Leader Lee Jae-myung will hold a meeting with members of the non-mainstream faction tomorrow (3.12).

The Democratic Party plans to march on foot from the National Assembly to Gwanghwamun starting tomorrow.

They are determined to engage in an all-out effort from general meetings to late-night sit-ins until the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Opposition intensifies Yoon protests
    • 입력 2025-03-12 00:08:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

As President Yoon was released just before the impeachment ruling, the conflict between the ruling and opposition parties has intensified.

First, the opposition party urged for his immediate dismissal and decided to hold daily protests until the Constitutional Court's ruling.

From shaving their heads to hunger strikes, it is an all-out effort.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has more.

[Report]

[“Dismiss him, dismiss him!”]

Many opposition lawmakers attended the rally calling for impeachment.

They also decided to continue their late-night sit-ins every evening until the impeachment ruling.

Some lawmakers have started hunger strikes.

They argued that President Yoon should be re-arrested and impeached.

[Park Soo-hyun/Democratic Party lawmaker: “The court must immediately re-arrest the insurrection leader Yoon Suk Yeol.”]

A head-shaving ceremony to urge President Yoon's dismissal was also held.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party floor leader: “The members of the Democratic Party will do whatever it takes to prevent the derailment of democracy.”]

Press conferences by third and fourth-term lawmakers followed.

[Ahn Ho-young/Democratic Party lawmaker/third-term: “The Constitutional Court must make a prompt decision.”]

[Lee Hack-young/Democratic Party lawmaker/fourth-term: “We urge a swift dismissal decision.”]

Fifth and sixth-term lawmakers sent letters to the Constitutional Court urging for a quick dismissal.

After filing a complaint against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung yesterday (3.10) for the responsibility of President Yoon's release, today (3.11) they expanded their focus to Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

They pressured the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, and discussions about pushing for impeachment against Prosecutor General Shim and Acting President Choi have resurfaced.

To overcome the national crisis caused by President Yoon's release, DP Leader Lee Jae-myung will hold a meeting with members of the non-mainstream faction tomorrow (3.12).

The Democratic Party plans to march on foot from the National Assembly to Gwanghwamun starting tomorrow.

They are determined to engage in an all-out effort from general meetings to late-night sit-ins until the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”
헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 <br>탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고

헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고
“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도

“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도
청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상<br>…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단

청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.