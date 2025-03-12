Opposition intensifies Yoon protests

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As President Yoon was released just before the impeachment ruling, the conflict between the ruling and opposition parties has intensified.



First, the opposition party urged for his immediate dismissal and decided to hold daily protests until the Constitutional Court's ruling.



From shaving their heads to hunger strikes, it is an all-out effort.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has more.



[Report]



[“Dismiss him, dismiss him!”]



Many opposition lawmakers attended the rally calling for impeachment.



They also decided to continue their late-night sit-ins every evening until the impeachment ruling.



Some lawmakers have started hunger strikes.



They argued that President Yoon should be re-arrested and impeached.



[Park Soo-hyun/Democratic Party lawmaker: “The court must immediately re-arrest the insurrection leader Yoon Suk Yeol.”]



A head-shaving ceremony to urge President Yoon's dismissal was also held.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party floor leader: “The members of the Democratic Party will do whatever it takes to prevent the derailment of democracy.”]



Press conferences by third and fourth-term lawmakers followed.



[Ahn Ho-young/Democratic Party lawmaker/third-term: “The Constitutional Court must make a prompt decision.”]



[Lee Hack-young/Democratic Party lawmaker/fourth-term: “We urge a swift dismissal decision.”]



Fifth and sixth-term lawmakers sent letters to the Constitutional Court urging for a quick dismissal.



After filing a complaint against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung yesterday (3.10) for the responsibility of President Yoon's release, today (3.11) they expanded their focus to Acting President Choi Sang-mok.



They pressured the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, and discussions about pushing for impeachment against Prosecutor General Shim and Acting President Choi have resurfaced.



To overcome the national crisis caused by President Yoon's release, DP Leader Lee Jae-myung will hold a meeting with members of the non-mainstream faction tomorrow (3.12).



The Democratic Party plans to march on foot from the National Assembly to Gwanghwamun starting tomorrow.



They are determined to engage in an all-out effort from general meetings to late-night sit-ins until the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!