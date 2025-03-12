News 9

Gov't invests in AI elderly care

입력 2025.03.12 (00:08)

[Anchor]

In an ultra-aged society, AI robots are expected to play a role in elderly care.

The government has decided to focus on the development of advanced technologies for the elderly, known as 'Age-Tech', and significantly increase investment.

Reporter Joo Hyun-ji reports.

[Report]

This is a care robot designed to assist elderly individuals with mobility difficulties in managing their bodily functions.

It sprays cleansing water like a bidet and even dries the buttocks.

Since it can be used while lying down, it reduces the burden of caregiving for guardians.

[Lee Hoon-sang/CEO of Care Robot Company: "The process of handling excretion was previously complex, highly unsanitary, and often resulted in strong odors. Now, demand for these robots is growing in nursing hospitals, care facilities, and even general hospitals."]

This companion robot named 'Hyodori' monitors the condition of the elderly and reminds them when it's time to take their medication.

Recently, local governments have been rapidly distributing these to elderly residents who have mobility issues.

As we enter an ultra-aged society, the government has decided to focus on developing such advanced technologies for the elderly.

The aim is to revitalize the silver economy.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "Considering the evolving consumption patterns of the elderly, the Age-Tech market, which combines advanced technology with elderly-focused products, is expected to grow rapidly."]

Five key industries have been designated for government support, including AI-powered care robots, smartwatches that monitor health, and medical technologies for age-related diseases.

To support this initiative, the government is launching a 300 billion won R&D project and creating a 50 billion won fund to attract private investment.

Additionally, the government plans to expand regenerative medical treatments, ensuring safety, and increase treatments using autologous cultured stem cells.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.

