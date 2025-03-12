Fine dust to worsen
Today (3.11) was another frustrating day due to hazy fine dust.
In the metropolitan area, the first emergency fine dust reduction measures of this spring were implemented, and yellow dust is even forecasted for tomorrow (3.12).
This is our meteorologist Lee Se-heum.
[Report]
It has been two days since thick fine dust has enveloped the city.
For the first time this year, 'emergency fine dust reduction measures' have been implemented in the metropolitan area, including Seoul.
Water trucks washed away the fine dust accumulated on the roads, and public institutions restricted vehicle operations.
Today, the concentration of ultrafine dust in various parts of the metropolitan area and Chungbuk temporarily exceeded 100 micrograms, reaching 'very bad' levels.
[Yook Young-tae/Seo-gu, Incheon: "The view of Gwanak Mountain is not as clear as before. If I go out without a mask, I start coughing. My throat feels scratchy."]
In the afternoon, as the fine dust dispersed, the ultrafine dust advisory issued for Gyeonggi and Incheon was lifted.
However, tomorrow, the unwelcome guest of spring—yellow dust—is expected to arrive.
Today, a strong yellow dust storm originated near Inner Mongolia.
It is heading towards the Korean Peninsula with the northwesterly winds, and the concentration of fine dust is expected to rise again.
The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that due to strong winds, additional yellow dust will originate from the northern part of the Bohai Sea tomorrow afternoon.
This yellow dust may affect the entire country the day after tomorrow (3.13).
This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.
