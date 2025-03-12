AI competition heats up

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The race to dominate the AI industry is intensifying not only at the national level but also among corporations.



At MWC 2024, which concluded last week, companies actively sought new opportunities through strategic partnerships.



Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the details.



[Report]



A visitor at the exhibition asks a robot for a photo.



[Visitor: "Can you take a photo with me?"]



They bend their fingers to make a V sign.



The robot created by a startup is equipped with AI developed by LG Uplus.



[Han Jae-gwon/Robotics development company CTO: "Developing the essential AI for humanoid robots is quite challenging for startups."]



This is a prime example of collaboration between a telecom giant with abundant capital and technology and a startup with innovative expertise.



Companies are also working with global industry leaders to develop AI models tailored for telecommunications.



[Yoo Young-sang/SKT CEO: "To unlock the full value of AI, we need to work together."]



Joint AI development not only reduces costs but also helps establish standardized AI models that can be customized for different countries.



[Anna Yip/Singtel International Digital Services CEO: "This alliance will be collaborating on research, development, and implementation of AI solutions."]



KT is partnering with Microsoft, an investor in OpenAI, known for ChatGPT, to launch a new 'AI assistant' service in the first half of this year.



Behind these corporate strategies lies the forecast that the AI service market size will approach 80 trillion won by 2028.



As competition intensifies to secure a leading position in the AI service market, collaboration among companies with data and technological capabilities is expected to become more active.



This is Hwang Jeong-ho reporting from Barcelona for KBS News.



