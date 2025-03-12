News 9

AI competition heats up

입력 2025.03.12 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The race to dominate the AI industry is intensifying not only at the national level but also among corporations.

At MWC 2024, which concluded last week, companies actively sought new opportunities through strategic partnerships.

Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the details.

[Report]

A visitor at the exhibition asks a robot for a photo.

[Visitor: "Can you take a photo with me?"]

They bend their fingers to make a V sign.

The robot created by a startup is equipped with AI developed by LG Uplus.

[Han Jae-gwon/Robotics development company CTO: "Developing the essential AI for humanoid robots is quite challenging for startups."]

This is a prime example of collaboration between a telecom giant with abundant capital and technology and a startup with innovative expertise.

Companies are also working with global industry leaders to develop AI models tailored for telecommunications.

[Yoo Young-sang/SKT CEO: "To unlock the full value of AI, we need to work together."]

Joint AI development not only reduces costs but also helps establish standardized AI models that can be customized for different countries.

[Anna Yip/Singtel International Digital Services CEO: "This alliance will be collaborating on research, development, and implementation of AI solutions."]

KT is partnering with Microsoft, an investor in OpenAI, known for ChatGPT, to launch a new 'AI assistant' service in the first half of this year.

Behind these corporate strategies lies the forecast that the AI service market size will approach 80 trillion won by 2028.

As competition intensifies to secure a leading position in the AI service market, collaboration among companies with data and technological capabilities is expected to become more active.

This is Hwang Jeong-ho reporting from Barcelona for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • AI competition heats up
    • 입력 2025-03-12 00:09:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

The race to dominate the AI industry is intensifying not only at the national level but also among corporations.

At MWC 2024, which concluded last week, companies actively sought new opportunities through strategic partnerships.

Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the details.

[Report]

A visitor at the exhibition asks a robot for a photo.

[Visitor: "Can you take a photo with me?"]

They bend their fingers to make a V sign.

The robot created by a startup is equipped with AI developed by LG Uplus.

[Han Jae-gwon/Robotics development company CTO: "Developing the essential AI for humanoid robots is quite challenging for startups."]

This is a prime example of collaboration between a telecom giant with abundant capital and technology and a startup with innovative expertise.

Companies are also working with global industry leaders to develop AI models tailored for telecommunications.

[Yoo Young-sang/SKT CEO: "To unlock the full value of AI, we need to work together."]

Joint AI development not only reduces costs but also helps establish standardized AI models that can be customized for different countries.

[Anna Yip/Singtel International Digital Services CEO: "This alliance will be collaborating on research, development, and implementation of AI solutions."]

KT is partnering with Microsoft, an investor in OpenAI, known for ChatGPT, to launch a new 'AI assistant' service in the first half of this year.

Behind these corporate strategies lies the forecast that the AI service market size will approach 80 trillion won by 2028.

As competition intensifies to secure a leading position in the AI service market, collaboration among companies with data and technological capabilities is expected to become more active.

This is Hwang Jeong-ho reporting from Barcelona for KBS News.
황정호
황정호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”
헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 <br>탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고

헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고
“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도

“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도
청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상<br>…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단

청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.