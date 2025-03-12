News 9

Gov't pressures med students

입력 2025.03.12 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The government is increasing pressure by referring two medical school student councils that forced students to take a leave of absence to the police for investigation.

Each university has threatened that medical students who do not return will face academic probation or expulsion, but students' refusal to attend classes continues.

This is a report by Kim Seong-soo.

[Report]

A medical school student council conducted an anonymous survey to see if new students would refuse to attend classes.

When the majority unexpectedly supported boycotting, the Ministry of Education received a report alleging that the survey had been conducted using real names.

The student council reportedly pressured students by posting a “fight guideline” in a group chat and demanding copies of leave of absence applications.

Another medical school student council has been identified as forcing students to take a leave of absence by creating a separate chat room only for those on leave.

The Ministry of Education has escalated its pressure by referring the two medical school student councils to the police for investigation.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "You must return to school. There will be no more academic flexibility measures like last year."]

The dean's office of Seoul National University’s medical school has informed parents and students that if they do not apply for reinstatement by Mar. 27, they will face academic probation or expulsion.

Most medical schools in Seoul, including Yonsei University, have set the end of March as the deadline for returning without disciplinary action.

However, students continue to refuse classes and take leaves of absence.

[Medical student on leave/Voice altered: "It’s no different from just telling students to go back…"]

Residents are also indifferent.

[Park Dan/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Intern Resident Association/Mar. 10: "It would have been better if measures had been introduced last year when the crisis could have been resolved. It just feels like they are telling us to blindly return."]

With speculation that the impeachment ruling against President Yoon Suk Yeol could be postponed, the resolution of the conflict between the government and the medical community remains tangled.

This is Kim Seong-soo from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't pressures med students
    • 입력 2025-03-12 00:09:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

The government is increasing pressure by referring two medical school student councils that forced students to take a leave of absence to the police for investigation.

Each university has threatened that medical students who do not return will face academic probation or expulsion, but students' refusal to attend classes continues.

This is a report by Kim Seong-soo.

[Report]

A medical school student council conducted an anonymous survey to see if new students would refuse to attend classes.

When the majority unexpectedly supported boycotting, the Ministry of Education received a report alleging that the survey had been conducted using real names.

The student council reportedly pressured students by posting a “fight guideline” in a group chat and demanding copies of leave of absence applications.

Another medical school student council has been identified as forcing students to take a leave of absence by creating a separate chat room only for those on leave.

The Ministry of Education has escalated its pressure by referring the two medical school student councils to the police for investigation.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "You must return to school. There will be no more academic flexibility measures like last year."]

The dean's office of Seoul National University’s medical school has informed parents and students that if they do not apply for reinstatement by Mar. 27, they will face academic probation or expulsion.

Most medical schools in Seoul, including Yonsei University, have set the end of March as the deadline for returning without disciplinary action.

However, students continue to refuse classes and take leaves of absence.

[Medical student on leave/Voice altered: "It’s no different from just telling students to go back…"]

Residents are also indifferent.

[Park Dan/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Intern Resident Association/Mar. 10: "It would have been better if measures had been introduced last year when the crisis could have been resolved. It just feels like they are telling us to blindly return."]

With speculation that the impeachment ruling against President Yoon Suk Yeol could be postponed, the resolution of the conflict between the government and the medical community remains tangled.

This is Kim Seong-soo from KBS News.
김성수
김성수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”
헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 <br>탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고

헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고
“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도

“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도
청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상<br>…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단

청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.