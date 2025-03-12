Gov't pressures med students

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government is increasing pressure by referring two medical school student councils that forced students to take a leave of absence to the police for investigation.



Each university has threatened that medical students who do not return will face academic probation or expulsion, but students' refusal to attend classes continues.



This is a report by Kim Seong-soo.



[Report]



A medical school student council conducted an anonymous survey to see if new students would refuse to attend classes.



When the majority unexpectedly supported boycotting, the Ministry of Education received a report alleging that the survey had been conducted using real names.



The student council reportedly pressured students by posting a “fight guideline” in a group chat and demanding copies of leave of absence applications.



Another medical school student council has been identified as forcing students to take a leave of absence by creating a separate chat room only for those on leave.



The Ministry of Education has escalated its pressure by referring the two medical school student councils to the police for investigation.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "You must return to school. There will be no more academic flexibility measures like last year."]



The dean's office of Seoul National University’s medical school has informed parents and students that if they do not apply for reinstatement by Mar. 27, they will face academic probation or expulsion.



Most medical schools in Seoul, including Yonsei University, have set the end of March as the deadline for returning without disciplinary action.



However, students continue to refuse classes and take leaves of absence.



[Medical student on leave/Voice altered: "It’s no different from just telling students to go back…"]



Residents are also indifferent.



[Park Dan/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Intern Resident Association/Mar. 10: "It would have been better if measures had been introduced last year when the crisis could have been resolved. It just feels like they are telling us to blindly return."]



With speculation that the impeachment ruling against President Yoon Suk Yeol could be postponed, the resolution of the conflict between the government and the medical community remains tangled.



This is Kim Seong-soo from KBS News.



