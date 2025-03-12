News 9

Kim Chae-yeon eyes Olympic podium

입력 2025.03.12 (00:45) 수정 2025.03.12 (00:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last month, the flawless performance of figure skater Kim Chae-yeon, who won a gold medal at the Harbin Asian Winter Games, is still vivid in our memories.

Wearing a costume made by her mother, Kim Chae-yeon expressed her desire to stand on the podium with a 'clean performance' at next year's Milano Cortina Olympics. Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met with her.

[Report]

The rink in Harbin, where the Asian Winter Games were held last month, was a stage for Korea's new figure skating star, Kim Chae-yeon.

While Japan's world number one Sakamoto made repeated mistakes, Kim Chae-yeon delivered a perfect performance without a single error, earning the nickname 'Clean Goddess' and raising the Taegeukgi at the highest point among the Japanese flags.

[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "First of all, I feel very happy because it feels like I'm being rewarded for my efforts with this nickname, and I want to become an athlete worthy of that nickname...."]

Following her victory at the Four Continents Championships with a personal best score, Kim Chae-yeon aims for the podium at the World Championships two weeks later for the second consecutive year.

[Kim Na-hyun/Coach: "It's shooting~"]

While enhancing the completion of her jumps, she is also paying attention to small details, from expressions to hand movements, and is expecting a higher ranking than last year's bronze medal.

["I researching the feedback from the judges, like expressing more in certain movements...."]

Delaying her college entrance exams to prepare for the Milano Cortina Olympics, Kim Chae-yeon has a special goal.

Wearing a costume made by her mother which has become a hot topic and was even nominated for the ISU Best Costume award.

["She made it so that my legs look a little longer. She said she would make it for me until the Olympics."]

She dreams of the moment when she performs a 'clean performance' on the Olympic ice.

["I want to perform in a way that can touch the hearts of many and deliver a cleaner performance."]

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Chae-yeon eyes Olympic podium
    • 입력 2025-03-12 00:45:31
    • 수정2025-03-12 00:46:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last month, the flawless performance of figure skater Kim Chae-yeon, who won a gold medal at the Harbin Asian Winter Games, is still vivid in our memories.

Wearing a costume made by her mother, Kim Chae-yeon expressed her desire to stand on the podium with a 'clean performance' at next year's Milano Cortina Olympics. Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met with her.

[Report]

The rink in Harbin, where the Asian Winter Games were held last month, was a stage for Korea's new figure skating star, Kim Chae-yeon.

While Japan's world number one Sakamoto made repeated mistakes, Kim Chae-yeon delivered a perfect performance without a single error, earning the nickname 'Clean Goddess' and raising the Taegeukgi at the highest point among the Japanese flags.

[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "First of all, I feel very happy because it feels like I'm being rewarded for my efforts with this nickname, and I want to become an athlete worthy of that nickname...."]

Following her victory at the Four Continents Championships with a personal best score, Kim Chae-yeon aims for the podium at the World Championships two weeks later for the second consecutive year.

[Kim Na-hyun/Coach: "It's shooting~"]

While enhancing the completion of her jumps, she is also paying attention to small details, from expressions to hand movements, and is expecting a higher ranking than last year's bronze medal.

["I researching the feedback from the judges, like expressing more in certain movements...."]

Delaying her college entrance exams to prepare for the Milano Cortina Olympics, Kim Chae-yeon has a special goal.

Wearing a costume made by her mother which has become a hot topic and was even nominated for the ISU Best Costume award.

["She made it so that my legs look a little longer. She said she would make it for me until the Olympics."]

She dreams of the moment when she performs a 'clean performance' on the Olympic ice.

["I want to perform in a way that can touch the hearts of many and deliver a cleaner performance."]

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”
헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 <br>탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고

헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고
“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도

“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도
청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상<br>…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단

청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.