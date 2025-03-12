Kim Chae-yeon eyes Olympic podium

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last month, the flawless performance of figure skater Kim Chae-yeon, who won a gold medal at the Harbin Asian Winter Games, is still vivid in our memories.



Wearing a costume made by her mother, Kim Chae-yeon expressed her desire to stand on the podium with a 'clean performance' at next year's Milano Cortina Olympics. Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met with her.



[Report]



The rink in Harbin, where the Asian Winter Games were held last month, was a stage for Korea's new figure skating star, Kim Chae-yeon.



While Japan's world number one Sakamoto made repeated mistakes, Kim Chae-yeon delivered a perfect performance without a single error, earning the nickname 'Clean Goddess' and raising the Taegeukgi at the highest point among the Japanese flags.



[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "First of all, I feel very happy because it feels like I'm being rewarded for my efforts with this nickname, and I want to become an athlete worthy of that nickname...."]



Following her victory at the Four Continents Championships with a personal best score, Kim Chae-yeon aims for the podium at the World Championships two weeks later for the second consecutive year.



[Kim Na-hyun/Coach: "It's shooting~"]



While enhancing the completion of her jumps, she is also paying attention to small details, from expressions to hand movements, and is expecting a higher ranking than last year's bronze medal.



["I researching the feedback from the judges, like expressing more in certain movements...."]



Delaying her college entrance exams to prepare for the Milano Cortina Olympics, Kim Chae-yeon has a special goal.



Wearing a costume made by her mother which has become a hot topic and was even nominated for the ISU Best Costume award.



["She made it so that my legs look a little longer. She said she would make it for me until the Olympics."]



She dreams of the moment when she performs a 'clean performance' on the Olympic ice.



["I want to perform in a way that can touch the hearts of many and deliver a cleaner performance."]



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!