Kim Chae-yeon eyes Olympic podium
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Last month, the flawless performance of figure skater Kim Chae-yeon, who won a gold medal at the Harbin Asian Winter Games, is still vivid in our memories.
Wearing a costume made by her mother, Kim Chae-yeon expressed her desire to stand on the podium with a 'clean performance' at next year's Milano Cortina Olympics. Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met with her.
[Report]
The rink in Harbin, where the Asian Winter Games were held last month, was a stage for Korea's new figure skating star, Kim Chae-yeon.
While Japan's world number one Sakamoto made repeated mistakes, Kim Chae-yeon delivered a perfect performance without a single error, earning the nickname 'Clean Goddess' and raising the Taegeukgi at the highest point among the Japanese flags.
[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "First of all, I feel very happy because it feels like I'm being rewarded for my efforts with this nickname, and I want to become an athlete worthy of that nickname...."]
Following her victory at the Four Continents Championships with a personal best score, Kim Chae-yeon aims for the podium at the World Championships two weeks later for the second consecutive year.
[Kim Na-hyun/Coach: "It's shooting~"]
While enhancing the completion of her jumps, she is also paying attention to small details, from expressions to hand movements, and is expecting a higher ranking than last year's bronze medal.
["I researching the feedback from the judges, like expressing more in certain movements...."]
Delaying her college entrance exams to prepare for the Milano Cortina Olympics, Kim Chae-yeon has a special goal.
Wearing a costume made by her mother which has become a hot topic and was even nominated for the ISU Best Costume award.
["She made it so that my legs look a little longer. She said she would make it for me until the Olympics."]
She dreams of the moment when she performs a 'clean performance' on the Olympic ice.
["I want to perform in a way that can touch the hearts of many and deliver a cleaner performance."]
This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Chae-yeon eyes Olympic podium
-
- 입력 2025-03-12 00:45:31
- 수정2025-03-12 00:46:19
Last month, the flawless performance of figure skater Kim Chae-yeon, who won a gold medal at the Harbin Asian Winter Games, is still vivid in our memories.
Wearing a costume made by her mother, Kim Chae-yeon expressed her desire to stand on the podium with a 'clean performance' at next year's Milano Cortina Olympics. Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met with her.
[Report]
The rink in Harbin, where the Asian Winter Games were held last month, was a stage for Korea's new figure skating star, Kim Chae-yeon.
While Japan's world number one Sakamoto made repeated mistakes, Kim Chae-yeon delivered a perfect performance without a single error, earning the nickname 'Clean Goddess' and raising the Taegeukgi at the highest point among the Japanese flags.
[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "First of all, I feel very happy because it feels like I'm being rewarded for my efforts with this nickname, and I want to become an athlete worthy of that nickname...."]
Following her victory at the Four Continents Championships with a personal best score, Kim Chae-yeon aims for the podium at the World Championships two weeks later for the second consecutive year.
[Kim Na-hyun/Coach: "It's shooting~"]
While enhancing the completion of her jumps, she is also paying attention to small details, from expressions to hand movements, and is expecting a higher ranking than last year's bronze medal.
["I researching the feedback from the judges, like expressing more in certain movements...."]
Delaying her college entrance exams to prepare for the Milano Cortina Olympics, Kim Chae-yeon has a special goal.
Wearing a costume made by her mother which has become a hot topic and was even nominated for the ISU Best Costume award.
["She made it so that my legs look a little longer. She said she would make it for me until the Olympics."]
She dreams of the moment when she performs a 'clean performance' on the Olympic ice.
["I want to perform in a way that can touch the hearts of many and deliver a cleaner performance."]
This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
-
-
이무형 기자 nobrother@kbs.co.kr이무형 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.