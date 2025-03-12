Lee Jae-myung's perjury trial resumes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The second trial for the perjury solicitation case involving Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has begun among the various trials he is facing.



The prosecution claimed that there was a legal misunderstanding in the first trial's not guilty verdict, while Lee's side argued that the indictment itself was flawed.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



Last November, Lee Jae-myung was acquitted in the first trial for the perjury solicitation charge.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(This is the preparation hearing for the perjury solicitation appeal; do you have any comments?) …"]



At the first preparatory hearing for the second trial held about three months later, the prosecution argued that the first trial court incorrectly judged indivisible facts separately, claiming that it misjudged the overall testimony as some being true despite it being entirely false, leading to a not guilty verdict.



The first trial acknowledged the perjury committed by Kim Jin-sung, the late former Seongnam mayor Kim Byeong-ryang’s secretary, but ruled that Lee did not have the intent to induce Kim’s perjury, leading to an acquittal—which the prosecution argues was a mistake.



On the other hand, Lee's side countered that "the prosecution did not clearly specify which parts constituted perjury in the indictment."



Lee also argued that Kim could have decided to commit perjury for reasons other than Lee's request for testimony.



The second trial court stated that whether Lee believed the content of his testimony request to be true is the key issue.



They also mentioned that they would listen to Kim's courtroom testimony in person during the trial process.



The court has scheduled the second preparatory hearing for Apr. 1.



Lee's trial regarding the Daejang-dong case was also held today (3.11).



Due to regular personnel changes in the court, the trial panel has been replaced, and the trial renewal process is underway.



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



