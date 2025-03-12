News 9

Lee Jae-myung's perjury trial resumes

입력 2025.03.12 (00:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The second trial for the perjury solicitation case involving Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has begun among the various trials he is facing.

The prosecution claimed that there was a legal misunderstanding in the first trial's not guilty verdict, while Lee's side argued that the indictment itself was flawed.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

Last November, Lee Jae-myung was acquitted in the first trial for the perjury solicitation charge.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(This is the preparation hearing for the perjury solicitation appeal; do you have any comments?) …"]

At the first preparatory hearing for the second trial held about three months later, the prosecution argued that the first trial court incorrectly judged indivisible facts separately, claiming that it misjudged the overall testimony as some being true despite it being entirely false, leading to a not guilty verdict.

The first trial acknowledged the perjury committed by Kim Jin-sung, the late former Seongnam mayor Kim Byeong-ryang’s secretary, but ruled that Lee did not have the intent to induce Kim’s perjury, leading to an acquittal—which the prosecution argues was a mistake.

On the other hand, Lee's side countered that "the prosecution did not clearly specify which parts constituted perjury in the indictment."

Lee also argued that Kim could have decided to commit perjury for reasons other than Lee's request for testimony.

The second trial court stated that whether Lee believed the content of his testimony request to be true is the key issue.

They also mentioned that they would listen to Kim's courtroom testimony in person during the trial process.

The court has scheduled the second preparatory hearing for Apr. 1.

Lee's trial regarding the Daejang-dong case was also held today (3.11).

Due to regular personnel changes in the court, the trial panel has been replaced, and the trial renewal process is underway.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung's perjury trial resumes
    • 입력 2025-03-12 00:45:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

The second trial for the perjury solicitation case involving Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has begun among the various trials he is facing.

The prosecution claimed that there was a legal misunderstanding in the first trial's not guilty verdict, while Lee's side argued that the indictment itself was flawed.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

Last November, Lee Jae-myung was acquitted in the first trial for the perjury solicitation charge.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(This is the preparation hearing for the perjury solicitation appeal; do you have any comments?) …"]

At the first preparatory hearing for the second trial held about three months later, the prosecution argued that the first trial court incorrectly judged indivisible facts separately, claiming that it misjudged the overall testimony as some being true despite it being entirely false, leading to a not guilty verdict.

The first trial acknowledged the perjury committed by Kim Jin-sung, the late former Seongnam mayor Kim Byeong-ryang’s secretary, but ruled that Lee did not have the intent to induce Kim’s perjury, leading to an acquittal—which the prosecution argues was a mistake.

On the other hand, Lee's side countered that "the prosecution did not clearly specify which parts constituted perjury in the indictment."

Lee also argued that Kim could have decided to commit perjury for reasons other than Lee's request for testimony.

The second trial court stated that whether Lee believed the content of his testimony request to be true is the key issue.

They also mentioned that they would listen to Kim's courtroom testimony in person during the trial process.

The court has scheduled the second preparatory hearing for Apr. 1.

Lee's trial regarding the Daejang-dong case was also held today (3.11).

Due to regular personnel changes in the court, the trial panel has been replaced, and the trial renewal process is underway.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”
헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 <br>탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고

헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고
“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도

“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도
청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상<br>…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단

청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.