News 9

Tanker and cargo ship collision

입력 2025.03.12 (00:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A tanker loaded with oil collided with a cargo ship transporting toxic chemicals in British waters.

As a result of the accident, one crew member of the cargo ship is missing, and there are concerns about environmental pollution due to the oil spill from the tanker.

This is a report from correspondent Ahn Da-young.

[Report]

Two vessels are engulfed in bright red flames.

The sea is covered in black smoke.

Yesterday morning local time, a Portuguese cargo ship in operation crashed into a tanker that was docked with 18,000 tons of U.S. military aviation fuel in the North Sea, off the northeast coast of England.

The collision caused a strong explosion and fire.

The crew members of the tanker immediately escaped, and all 37 were rescued, but one crew member of the cargo ship is missing.

The accident occurred in a maritime route connecting ports in northeastern England and the Netherlands, an area with frequent ship traffic.

The thick fog at the time is suspected to be one of the causes of the accident.

[Martin Boyers/Grimsby Port Representative: "All these vessels, they have positioning, and they've got every bit of kit that's known to man about how to navigate, and radars and everything. So it's a very unusual and tragic accident. No doubt about it"]

Due to the impact of the accident, oil from the tanker has leaked, raising concerns about environmental pollution.

[Simon Boksal/Oceanographer: "I think it's highly unlikely that it's going to explode when it hits the coast. But it will cause pollution incidents along the coast."]

The cargo ship was carrying sodium cyanide, a toxic chemical, but it has not been confirmed whether there has been a leak.

Experts have expressed strong concerns that if the toxic substances from the cargo ship leak and come into contact with water, a large amount of toxic gas could be generated.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tanker and cargo ship collision
    • 입력 2025-03-12 00:45:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

A tanker loaded with oil collided with a cargo ship transporting toxic chemicals in British waters.

As a result of the accident, one crew member of the cargo ship is missing, and there are concerns about environmental pollution due to the oil spill from the tanker.

This is a report from correspondent Ahn Da-young.

[Report]

Two vessels are engulfed in bright red flames.

The sea is covered in black smoke.

Yesterday morning local time, a Portuguese cargo ship in operation crashed into a tanker that was docked with 18,000 tons of U.S. military aviation fuel in the North Sea, off the northeast coast of England.

The collision caused a strong explosion and fire.

The crew members of the tanker immediately escaped, and all 37 were rescued, but one crew member of the cargo ship is missing.

The accident occurred in a maritime route connecting ports in northeastern England and the Netherlands, an area with frequent ship traffic.

The thick fog at the time is suspected to be one of the causes of the accident.

[Martin Boyers/Grimsby Port Representative: "All these vessels, they have positioning, and they've got every bit of kit that's known to man about how to navigate, and radars and everything. So it's a very unusual and tragic accident. No doubt about it"]

Due to the impact of the accident, oil from the tanker has leaked, raising concerns about environmental pollution.

[Simon Boksal/Oceanographer: "I think it's highly unlikely that it's going to explode when it hits the coast. But it will cause pollution incidents along the coast."]

The cargo ship was carrying sodium cyanide, a toxic chemical, but it has not been confirmed whether there has been a leak.

Experts have expressed strong concerns that if the toxic substances from the cargo ship leak and come into contact with water, a large amount of toxic gas could be generated.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”
헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 <br>탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고

헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고
“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도

“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도
청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상<br>…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단

청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.