Kim Hye-seong shines with speed

LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong is gradually showcasing his true potential with consecutive hits in two exhibition games and a successful stolen base.



Let's take a look at Kim Hye-seong's ability to fulfill his role as a pinch runner.



He immediately stole second base, demonstrating impressive speed that even caused the catcher to fumble the ball in surprise.



After that, he scored due to a wild pitch from the opponent and also hit a fastball clocked at 154 km/h at the plate.



This marks his first time getting hits in two consecutive games.



He added a run, raising his batting average in the exhibition games to 0.222.



