News 9

Korean Air unveils new look

입력 2025.03.12 (01:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Korean Air, which is merging with Asiana Airlines, has unveiled a new corporate image for the first time in 41 years.

Starting tomorrow (3.12), the familiar look of Korean Air passenger planes will undergo a major transformation.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

This is a Korean Air passenger plane featuring the newly applied CI.

The Taegeuk symbol has been simplified into a single line and color instead of the traditional red and blue, while the livery has been emphasized with a deep blue shade.

The newly designed Korean Air aircraft will make its first flight tomorrow morning from Incheon to Narita, Tokyo.

This CI change reflects Korean Air's new identity ahead of its merger with Asiana Airlines.

[Cho Won-tae/Chairman of Hanjin Group: "As the representative airline of Korea, I hope for more expectations and dynamism towards the future, and that Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will serve as a focal point for becoming one..."]

It has been 41 years since Korean Air's CI changed from the swan mark to the Taegeuk mark in 1984.

In-flight services will also change.

New Korean dishes such as octopus nutritious rice and Sinseollo (royal hot pot) will be introduced, while the existing bibimbap menu will be diversified.

After completing the acquisition of Asiana's shares last December, Korean Air plans to merge with Asiana Airlines after a preparation period of about two years.

If Korean Air and Asiana, along with the three low-cost airlines of both companies, are integrated, the international passenger market share will reach 70% when considering only national carriers.

As competition decreases, the remaining task is to monitor to ensure that consumers are not harmed by price increases or reductions in available seats.

[Yoon Moon-gil/Emeritus Professor at Korea Aerospace University: "It is important to monitor whether the lowest fares being sold have actually increased or decreased."]

Korean Air plans to prepare and submit a plan for the integration of the mileage systems with Asiana by June.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korean Air unveils new look
    • 입력 2025-03-12 01:09:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

Korean Air, which is merging with Asiana Airlines, has unveiled a new corporate image for the first time in 41 years.

Starting tomorrow (3.12), the familiar look of Korean Air passenger planes will undergo a major transformation.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

This is a Korean Air passenger plane featuring the newly applied CI.

The Taegeuk symbol has been simplified into a single line and color instead of the traditional red and blue, while the livery has been emphasized with a deep blue shade.

The newly designed Korean Air aircraft will make its first flight tomorrow morning from Incheon to Narita, Tokyo.

This CI change reflects Korean Air's new identity ahead of its merger with Asiana Airlines.

[Cho Won-tae/Chairman of Hanjin Group: "As the representative airline of Korea, I hope for more expectations and dynamism towards the future, and that Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will serve as a focal point for becoming one..."]

It has been 41 years since Korean Air's CI changed from the swan mark to the Taegeuk mark in 1984.

In-flight services will also change.

New Korean dishes such as octopus nutritious rice and Sinseollo (royal hot pot) will be introduced, while the existing bibimbap menu will be diversified.

After completing the acquisition of Asiana's shares last December, Korean Air plans to merge with Asiana Airlines after a preparation period of about two years.

If Korean Air and Asiana, along with the three low-cost airlines of both companies, are integrated, the international passenger market share will reach 70% when considering only national carriers.

As competition decreases, the remaining task is to monitor to ensure that consumers are not harmed by price increases or reductions in available seats.

[Yoon Moon-gil/Emeritus Professor at Korea Aerospace University: "It is important to monitor whether the lowest fares being sold have actually increased or decreased."]

Korean Air plans to prepare and submit a plan for the integration of the mileage systems with Asiana by June.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스
KBS는 올바른 여론 형성을 위해 자유로운 댓글 작성을 지지합니다.
다만 이 기사는 일부 댓글에 모욕・명예훼손 등 현행법에 저촉될 우려가 발견돼 건전한 댓글 문화 정착을 위해 댓글 사용을 제한하고 있습니다.
여러분의 양해를 바랍니다.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”
헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 <br>탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고

헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고
“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도

“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도
청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상<br>…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단

청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.