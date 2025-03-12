Korean Air unveils new look

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Korean Air, which is merging with Asiana Airlines, has unveiled a new corporate image for the first time in 41 years.



Starting tomorrow (3.12), the familiar look of Korean Air passenger planes will undergo a major transformation.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.



[Report]



This is a Korean Air passenger plane featuring the newly applied CI.



The Taegeuk symbol has been simplified into a single line and color instead of the traditional red and blue, while the livery has been emphasized with a deep blue shade.



The newly designed Korean Air aircraft will make its first flight tomorrow morning from Incheon to Narita, Tokyo.



This CI change reflects Korean Air's new identity ahead of its merger with Asiana Airlines.



[Cho Won-tae/Chairman of Hanjin Group: "As the representative airline of Korea, I hope for more expectations and dynamism towards the future, and that Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will serve as a focal point for becoming one..."]



It has been 41 years since Korean Air's CI changed from the swan mark to the Taegeuk mark in 1984.



In-flight services will also change.



New Korean dishes such as octopus nutritious rice and Sinseollo (royal hot pot) will be introduced, while the existing bibimbap menu will be diversified.



After completing the acquisition of Asiana's shares last December, Korean Air plans to merge with Asiana Airlines after a preparation period of about two years.



If Korean Air and Asiana, along with the three low-cost airlines of both companies, are integrated, the international passenger market share will reach 70% when considering only national carriers.



As competition decreases, the remaining task is to monitor to ensure that consumers are not harmed by price increases or reductions in available seats.



[Yoon Moon-gil/Emeritus Professor at Korea Aerospace University: "It is important to monitor whether the lowest fares being sold have actually increased or decreased."]



Korean Air plans to prepare and submit a plan for the integration of the mileage systems with Asiana by June.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



