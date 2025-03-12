News 9

U.S., China to attend APEC

입력 2025.03.12 (01:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Joseph Yun, the acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea, stated that both the U.S. and Chinese leaders are expected to attend the APEC summit held in Gyeongju this year.

He also mentioned that there has been no decision yet on whether the U.S. nuclear policy department will classify South Korea as a sensitive country.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.

[Report]

Acting Ambassador Joseph Yun highlighted the possibility of a U.S.-China summit coinciding with the APEC summit in Gyeongju in October.

[Joseph Yun/Acting U.S. Ambassador: "(President Trump) seems likely to come unless there are special circumstances. At that time, President Xi Jinping will also come. Since China is hosting APEC next year, he will definitely attend."]

If the two leaders visit South Korea, it will be President Trump's first visit in five years and President Xi's first visit in eleven years.

Regarding concerns that the U.S. government might classify South Korea as a 'sensitive country' next month, he stated, "No decision has been made yet," and "We are still assessing the situation."

On this issue, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul also explained that they are assessing the situation and that nothing has been finalized.

[Cho Tae-yul/Foreign Minister: "We raised the issue based on what we learned through unofficial channels, and the U.S. Department of Energy is currently in the process of reassessing its internal situation."]

If the U.S. classifies South Korea as a 'sensitive country' like China and Russia, cooperation in advanced technologies such as nuclear energy, AI, and quantum technology will be restricted.

When asked whether domestic discussions on nuclear armament influenced the U.S. consideration of this classification, Minister Cho acknowledged it as one possible factor but emphasized that further verification is needed.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S., China to attend APEC
    • 입력 2025-03-12 01:09:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Joseph Yun, the acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea, stated that both the U.S. and Chinese leaders are expected to attend the APEC summit held in Gyeongju this year.

He also mentioned that there has been no decision yet on whether the U.S. nuclear policy department will classify South Korea as a sensitive country.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.

[Report]

Acting Ambassador Joseph Yun highlighted the possibility of a U.S.-China summit coinciding with the APEC summit in Gyeongju in October.

[Joseph Yun/Acting U.S. Ambassador: "(President Trump) seems likely to come unless there are special circumstances. At that time, President Xi Jinping will also come. Since China is hosting APEC next year, he will definitely attend."]

If the two leaders visit South Korea, it will be President Trump's first visit in five years and President Xi's first visit in eleven years.

Regarding concerns that the U.S. government might classify South Korea as a 'sensitive country' next month, he stated, "No decision has been made yet," and "We are still assessing the situation."

On this issue, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul also explained that they are assessing the situation and that nothing has been finalized.

[Cho Tae-yul/Foreign Minister: "We raised the issue based on what we learned through unofficial channels, and the U.S. Department of Energy is currently in the process of reassessing its internal situation."]

If the U.S. classifies South Korea as a 'sensitive country' like China and Russia, cooperation in advanced technologies such as nuclear energy, AI, and quantum technology will be restricted.

When asked whether domestic discussions on nuclear armament influenced the U.S. consideration of this classification, Minister Cho acknowledged it as one possible factor but emphasized that further verification is needed.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.
김경진
김경진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”
헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 <br>탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고

헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고
“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도

“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도
청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상<br>…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단

청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.