BNK advances to championship finals

In the women's professional basketball playoffs, BNK defeated Samsung Life in a critical fifth game and advanced to the championship finals.



BNK's fast-paced basketball led them to victory.



This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



After two wins and two losses, BNK, now under pressure, utilized the advantages of a small lineup with three guards from the beginning of the fifth game.



BNK's quick basketball was highlighted by plays such as quickly passing the ball to teammates and returning swiftly.



With non-stop movement creating opportunities, BNK's fast-paced basketball repeatedly exposed Samsung Life's defense to vulnerabilities.



Although they were at a height disadvantage, BNK secured positions under the basket with diligent movement and did not fall behind in rebounds.



In the third quarter, a fatigued Samsung Life could not keep up with the movements of BNK players, and Kim Sonia and Ahn Hye-ji did not miss their chances.



With all five starters, including Kim Sonia who scored 20 points, reaching double digits, BNK showcased their offensive power and ultimately became the winners of the final fifth game.



[Park Hye-jin/BNK: "I think the results on the court are thanks to the players having worked really hard during the preparation for this playoff. I am truly grateful."]



Aiming for their first championship title since their establishment, BNK will face defending champions Woori Bank in the championship finals starting on the 16th.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



