News 9

BNK advances to championship finals

입력 2025.03.12 (02:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the women's professional basketball playoffs, BNK defeated Samsung Life in a critical fifth game and advanced to the championship finals.

BNK's fast-paced basketball led them to victory.

This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

After two wins and two losses, BNK, now under pressure, utilized the advantages of a small lineup with three guards from the beginning of the fifth game.

BNK's quick basketball was highlighted by plays such as quickly passing the ball to teammates and returning swiftly.

With non-stop movement creating opportunities, BNK's fast-paced basketball repeatedly exposed Samsung Life's defense to vulnerabilities.

Although they were at a height disadvantage, BNK secured positions under the basket with diligent movement and did not fall behind in rebounds.

In the third quarter, a fatigued Samsung Life could not keep up with the movements of BNK players, and Kim Sonia and Ahn Hye-ji did not miss their chances.

With all five starters, including Kim Sonia who scored 20 points, reaching double digits, BNK showcased their offensive power and ultimately became the winners of the final fifth game.

[Park Hye-jin/BNK: "I think the results on the court are thanks to the players having worked really hard during the preparation for this playoff. I am truly grateful."]

Aiming for their first championship title since their establishment, BNK will face defending champions Woori Bank in the championship finals starting on the 16th.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • BNK advances to championship finals
    • 입력 2025-03-12 02:53:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the women's professional basketball playoffs, BNK defeated Samsung Life in a critical fifth game and advanced to the championship finals.

BNK's fast-paced basketball led them to victory.

This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

After two wins and two losses, BNK, now under pressure, utilized the advantages of a small lineup with three guards from the beginning of the fifth game.

BNK's quick basketball was highlighted by plays such as quickly passing the ball to teammates and returning swiftly.

With non-stop movement creating opportunities, BNK's fast-paced basketball repeatedly exposed Samsung Life's defense to vulnerabilities.

Although they were at a height disadvantage, BNK secured positions under the basket with diligent movement and did not fall behind in rebounds.

In the third quarter, a fatigued Samsung Life could not keep up with the movements of BNK players, and Kim Sonia and Ahn Hye-ji did not miss their chances.

With all five starters, including Kim Sonia who scored 20 points, reaching double digits, BNK showcased their offensive power and ultimately became the winners of the final fifth game.

[Park Hye-jin/BNK: "I think the results on the court are thanks to the players having worked really hard during the preparation for this playoff. I am truly grateful."]

Aiming for their first championship title since their establishment, BNK will face defending champions Woori Bank in the championship finals starting on the 16th.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”

윤 대통령 사건 선고는?…“이틀 연속 선고 드물어”
헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 <br>탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고

헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵부터 결론…내일 선고
“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도

“2기 트럼프, 본 적 없는 정부” 시장 불안 길어질 수도
청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상<br>…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단

청담동 공사장 폭발 3명 부상…‘고속도로 붕괴’ 업체는 작업 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.