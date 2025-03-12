Invincible Leo-Heo duo

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If we were to pick the strongest team in men's volleyball this season, it would likely be Hyundai Capital, equipped with the powerful duo of Heo Su-bong and Leo.



The two players, who secured the top spot in the regular league in the shortest time in history, in seven years, have started to compete again for the championship title.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young met with them.



[Report]



The boy with the cute eye smile who captivated young female fans has now grown into the team's captain and ace on the court.



["Heo Su-bong again! He nailed it!"]



Eating ginseng, Leo was foreigner powerhouse who led the Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance dynasty. With experience, he has become even more particular.



["Leo! He is the ace!"]



Last season, Heo Su-bong and Leo faced each other across the net, but wearing the same uniform now, Hyundai Capital has become invincible.



Thanks to the two players, who are mostly ranked high in offensive metrics, Hyundai Capital secured a direct ticket to the championship match early on.



There is a competitive atmosphere between the two players over the regular league MVP title.



[Leo/Hyundai Capital: "I don't think I will be the MVP this season. I fully agree that Heo Su-bong should receive the MVP."]



[Heo Su-bong/Hyundai Capital: "(How do you feel hearing this?) Just give it to one of us."]



However, their ultimate goal is the championship trophy for achieving a treble.



Refining their skills from the basics of reception to their strong serves, both players are filled with determination to earn their fifth star.



[Heo Su-bong/Hyundai Capital: "I believe that if we show our game performance, there is absolutely no team that can beat us. So I hope we can manage our condition well to show 100% in the championship match."]



[Leo/Hyundai Capital: "Since we are both on the same court, let's have confidence and navigate through the remaining championship matches well, even in difficult situations."]



["I love you!"]



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



