Moon's fastball and Hong's grand slam

[Anchor]



Good evening, this is the sports news on a Tuesday night where the spring atmosphere is in full swing.



Two players stood out in the professional baseball exhibition game: pitcher Moon Dong-joo of Hanwha, who debuted in March instead of May, and Samsung's transfer player Hong Hyun-bin now shines in Daegu.



This is reporter Ha Mu-rim's report.



[Report]



Here is Moon Dong-joo's fastball as he takes the mound in the top of the 6th inning.



The first pitch was clocked at 153 km/h. With his second pitch at 155 km/h, the speed of his ball gradually increased. Then he struck out the powerful hitter Han Yoo-seom with three pitches at 157 km/h.



After that, Moon Dong-joo's pitches gained even more power.



The pitch thrown against Ko Myung-jun reached an impressive 159 km/h on the scoreboard.



According to the team's equipment, it was measured at 159.7 km/h, which surprised even his teammate Kim Seo-hyun.



His ability to use breaking balls was also impressive.



He threw a slider with a significant drop that looked like a curveball, striking out a second batter.



With the spring weather in March, Moon Dong-joo's pace is remarkable.

Slugger Noh Si-hwan, who lost 10 kg over the winter, hit a magnificent three-run homer, leading Hanwha to a complete victory.



[Noh Si-hwan/Hanwha: "Last season was disappointing, and I have a strong desire to become the home run king again this season, like I did in the 2023 season."]



At the age of 27, Hong Hyun-bin, who received a shocking release notice from KT, captivated the home fans in Daegu with a powerful hit after transferring to Samsung.



He surprised everyone by hitting a grand slam with two outs in the 6th inning, marking his first home run in the first team.



Hong Hyun-bin showcased a fierce performance with 2 hits and 5 RBIs, hinting at the making of a transfer player legend.



On the first day of the exhibition game, a large crowd gathered at Daegu Lions Park, with 4,800 spectators attending a weekday afternoon game at 1 PM.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



