Expressway project audit results

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Two years ago, there was controversy over the change of the terminal point for the Seoul-Yangpyeong Expressway project, and the audit results have revealed that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's management of the project was insufficient.



It has also been revealed that some materials submitted to the National Assembly were intentionally deleted.



Disciplinary actions have been taken against the seven public officials who were caught in this matter.



Lee Ji-eun reports.



[Report]



The feasibility investigation for the Seoul-Yangpyeong Expressway began on March 29, 2022.



Just two months after the investigation started, the terminal point was changed from Yangseo-myeon in Yangpyeong-gun to Gangsan-myeon.



Despite the lack of economic feasibility analysis at that time, it was revealed that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport paid 1.86 billion won to the contractor.



[Won Hee-ryong/Then Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Aug. 2023: "If necessary, I think one way would be to partially resume the project to work on the B/C (economic feasibility) part and submit it to the National Assembly or come out to testify."]



The Ministry did not receive any reports on the project execution plan until the first phase of the project was completed.



The materials submitted to the National Assembly were intentionally omitted.



The omitted materials contained the review of the terminal point change, which was completely deleted, and the page numbers of the documents were renumbered.



This audit result comes a year and a half after the National Assembly requested an internal audit of the Ministry.



Disciplinary actions have been taken against the seven public officials caught in this matter.



However, the internal audit results this time did not review whether the change of the terminal point was appropriate, which was a contentious issue.



The Seoul-Yangpyeong Expressway has faced allegations of favoritism after it was confirmed that the family of Kim Keon-hee owns land in Gangsan-myeon, the changed terminal point, which ultimately led to the suspension of the project.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!