[News Today] EYES ON DATE OF YOON’S VERDICT

입력 2025-03-12 15:59:18 수정 2025-03-12 16:00:07 News Today





[LEAD]

The Constitutional Court is set to rule on the impeachment cases of Choe Jae-hae, Chair of the Board of Audit and Inspection, and Lee Chang-soo, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. These decisions come ahead of the awaited verdict for President Yoon Suk Yeol. With such impeachment cases lined up, all eyes now turning to the timing of President Yoon's ruling.



[REPORT]

The Constitutional Court will decide at 10 a.m. on Thursday whether to dismiss Board of Audit and Inspection Chair Choi Jae-hae, Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office head Lee Chang-soo and two other prosecutors.



The verdicts will come 98 days since the cases were received.



It was widely expected that President Yoon Suk Yeol's verdict would be delivered this Friday.



The prediction was based on past presidential impeachment cases, but the court scheduling the sentencing for the BAI chief and prosecutors first has introduced a new variable.



The date of sentencing for Choi and others is on Thursday.



If the court rules on Yoon's case on Friday, it will be carrying out sentencing for two straight days.



But given the court rarely passes back-to-back sentences for important cases, experts predict that Yoon's sentencing will likely be pushed back.



Another factor is the setencing date for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial, as the hearings have concluded.



Han’s legal team requested his ruling come first for national stability, which could further delay the verdict on Yoon’s case.



Considering that some of the reasons for impeaching the president and the prime minister overlap, the court could make rulings on the two cases together.



However, constitutional scholars note that, in principle, other impeachment cases should not affect the timing of Yoon’s ruling.



Prof. Lee Heon-hwan/ Ajou University

Impeachment cases are not connected to one another and their association doesn't impact sentencing schedules.



Since the court usually notifies a sentencing date to the involved parties two or three days before the sentencing, whether Yoon's verdict would be passed this week could become clearer on Wednesday.