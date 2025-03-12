[News Today] OPPOSITION RALLIES TO OUST YOON
[LEAD]
Meanwhile, tensions are esclating between the ruling and opposition parties. Opposition members are demanding an immediate dismissal of the President. They've vowed to hold daily protests until the Constitutional Court rules. Several lawmakers have initiated hunger strikes and even shaved their heads in protest.
[REPORT]
"Dismiss him! Dismiss him!"
Many opposition lawmakers took part in a rally demanding that the president be dismissed.
The main opposition Democratic Party has decided to continue rallies demanding Yoon's ouster every evening until the verdict into his impeachment trial is announced.
Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party
Our lawmakers and the public will fight together without wavering until the Constitutional Court rules that the president must be dismissed.
Some of the lawmakers have launched hunger strikes.
They demand that Yoon be detained again and impeached.
Park Soo-hyun/ Democratic Party
The court must immediately take Yoon Suk Yeol into custody for masterminding
an insurrection.
Some of the lawmakers shaved their heads to demand Yoon's ouster.
Third and fourth term lawmakers held a press conference.
An Ho-young / Democratic Party (3rd term)
The Constitutional Court must reach a decision as soon as possible.
Lee Hack-young / Democratic Party (4th term)
We demand swift dismissal.
Fifth and sixth-term lawmakers sent a letter to the Constitutional Court urging Yoon's swift dismissal.
After filing a complaint Monday against Prosecutor-General Shim Woo-jung for his role in releasing the president, the Democratic Party on Tuesday once again expanded its offensive to Acting President Choi Sang-mok.
The move is aimed at pressuring Choi to appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.
The party also brought up impeachments of Shim and Choi again.
From Wednesday, the DP plans to stage marches from the National Assembly to Gwanghwamun.
The main opposition party is determined to exert all-out efforts, from general meetings to evening rallies, until the Constitutional Court issues a verdict.
