[News Today] “DP THROWING NATION INTO CHAOS”

The ruling People Power Party has hit back at the Democratic Party, who are now taking their grievances to the streets. The PPP has rejected calls for counter-protests, however, some pro-Yoon lawmakers have started solo protests in front of the Constitutional Court.



'Forces throwing the country into chaos.'



The People Power Party has labeled the Democratic Party, which has taken to the streets for protest, as a force inciting civil war.



Kweon Seong-dong / Floor Leader, People Power Party

Impeachments, political probes, hunger strikes and rallies to drive Korea into turmoil after the president’s impeachment.



The PPP stressed that stability in state governance and public livelihood takes priority and rejected calls from even within the party for mass resignations and counter-protests.



But the party said it can't control actions by individual lawmakers. In fact those supporting President Yoon have begun one-person rallies outside the Constitutional Court.



Yoon Sang-hyun / People Power Party

I believe only the president can reestablish South Korea and fix and normalize abnormalities.



The ruling party also blasted the DP for criticizing only the prosecution and not the court over Yoon's canceled detention, arguing the party was trying to dilute judicial risks faced by its chairman Lee Jae-myung.



Lee Yang-soo/ Secretary General, PPP

The DP is wary of the court ahead of an appeals ruling. That's why they are passing the blame and showing anger toward the prosecution.



The PPP also claimed that due to the DP's string of impeachments, parliament has squandered 460 million won, or some 32,000 dollars, of its budget, and demanded the DP disclose a detailed financial statement.



Jang Dong-hyeok/ People Power Party

The public has the right to know why this amount of taxpayers money is being wasted.



The PPP maintains the stance that it will refrain from pressuring the Constitutional Court regarding the impeachment ruling, at least on a leadership level.



This is because of concerns it can face backlash if it opposes Yoon's impeachment now that the president has been released from detention.