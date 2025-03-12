[News Today] WHY ARE ‘INACTIVE’ YOUTHS RISING?

[LEAD]

In Korea, over 400,000 young individuals are currently neither working nor job hunting, which is often labeled as 'inactive youth.' Many wish to work but find themselves unable to land a job. Here's their story.



[REPORT]

This young woman is searching for a job.



She hadn't looked for work for a year and a half and started her job search not long ago.



'Inactive' for 18 Months/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Since I couldn't get a job for a long time, I got tired and depressed.



As of January this year, there were 430,000 young people who remained 'inactive,' meaning they didn't work or seek a job.



The Korea Employment Information Service surveyed over 3,000 youths who had been "inactive" for a year or longer.



Their average "inactive" period was one year and 11 months.



Those who didn't do anything for four years or more accounted for 11%.



Nearly 40% cited a lack of suitable jobs as the reason for being "inactive."



They use the break to develop their skills or recharge themselves, but they admit they're always on edge.



Three out of four respondents said they were anxious.



Youth 'Inactive' for 3 years/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

I was always asked what I was doing, so I was anxious every day. I'm also sorry

to my mother.



Work still holds great meaning for young people not in jobs.



85% of the respondents answered that work was important to their lives. Nearly 70% of them said they hope to find a job within a year.



Ahn Jun-ki/ Korea Employment Information Service

Unlike the general conception, inactive youths' awareness of or willingness to work was quite high.



Despite young people's wishes, good jobs are harder to find these days.



61% of the top 500 companies have no or unclear hiring plans in the first half of the year.