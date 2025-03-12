[News Today] WHY ARE ‘INACTIVE’ YOUTHS RISING?
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
In Korea, over 400,000 young individuals are currently neither working nor job hunting, which is often labeled as 'inactive youth.' Many wish to work but find themselves unable to land a job. Here's their story.
[REPORT]
This young woman is searching for a job.
She hadn't looked for work for a year and a half and started her job search not long ago.
'Inactive' for 18 Months/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Since I couldn't get a job for a long time, I got tired and depressed.
As of January this year, there were 430,000 young people who remained 'inactive,' meaning they didn't work or seek a job.
The Korea Employment Information Service surveyed over 3,000 youths who had been "inactive" for a year or longer.
Their average "inactive" period was one year and 11 months.
Those who didn't do anything for four years or more accounted for 11%.
Nearly 40% cited a lack of suitable jobs as the reason for being "inactive."
They use the break to develop their skills or recharge themselves, but they admit they're always on edge.
Three out of four respondents said they were anxious.
Youth 'Inactive' for 3 years/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I was always asked what I was doing, so I was anxious every day. I'm also sorry
to my mother.
Work still holds great meaning for young people not in jobs.
85% of the respondents answered that work was important to their lives. Nearly 70% of them said they hope to find a job within a year.
Ahn Jun-ki/ Korea Employment Information Service
Unlike the general conception, inactive youths' awareness of or willingness to work was quite high.
Despite young people's wishes, good jobs are harder to find these days.
61% of the top 500 companies have no or unclear hiring plans in the first half of the year.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] WHY ARE ‘INACTIVE’ YOUTHS RISING?
-
- 입력 2025-03-12 15:59:40
- 수정2025-03-12 16:01:01
[LEAD]
In Korea, over 400,000 young individuals are currently neither working nor job hunting, which is often labeled as 'inactive youth.' Many wish to work but find themselves unable to land a job. Here's their story.
[REPORT]
This young woman is searching for a job.
She hadn't looked for work for a year and a half and started her job search not long ago.
'Inactive' for 18 Months/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Since I couldn't get a job for a long time, I got tired and depressed.
As of January this year, there were 430,000 young people who remained 'inactive,' meaning they didn't work or seek a job.
The Korea Employment Information Service surveyed over 3,000 youths who had been "inactive" for a year or longer.
Their average "inactive" period was one year and 11 months.
Those who didn't do anything for four years or more accounted for 11%.
Nearly 40% cited a lack of suitable jobs as the reason for being "inactive."
They use the break to develop their skills or recharge themselves, but they admit they're always on edge.
Three out of four respondents said they were anxious.
Youth 'Inactive' for 3 years/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I was always asked what I was doing, so I was anxious every day. I'm also sorry
to my mother.
Work still holds great meaning for young people not in jobs.
85% of the respondents answered that work was important to their lives. Nearly 70% of them said they hope to find a job within a year.
Ahn Jun-ki/ Korea Employment Information Service
Unlike the general conception, inactive youths' awareness of or willingness to work was quite high.
Despite young people's wishes, good jobs are harder to find these days.
61% of the top 500 companies have no or unclear hiring plans in the first half of the year.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.