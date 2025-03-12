[News Today] NEW LOGO FOR KOREAN AIR

[LEAD]

Korean Air has unveiled a new corporate identity, marking its first major rebranding in 41 years as it prepares to merge with Asiana Airlines. The airline launched this new look with the inaugural flight of its redesigned aircraft today.



[REPORT]

A Korean Air passenger jet showing the firm's new corporate identity or CI.



The Korean taegeuk mark has been simplified in color from the previous red and blue to just one color and a single line, while the letters are accentuated in darker blue.



The redesign is a display of Korean Air's new identity ahead of its merger with Asiana Airlines.



Cho Won-tae / Chair, Hanjin Group

As the country's lead carrier, I hope its new CI broadens future expectations and

dynamism and plays a pivotal role in the merger with Asiana.



A new corporate identity is the first in 41 years since the company changed its former swan mark to the taegeuk symbol back in 1984.



Inflight service will also undergo changes.



New Korean menus such as octopus steamed rice and a royal hot pot dish will debut while the existing bibimbap dish will showcase greater diversity.



After completing the takeover of stakes from Asiana in December, Korean Air will now make preparations for the merger to come in two years time.



When the two entities as well as their three low budget carriers merge, their occupancy of international passenger flights will reach a whopping 70% among national carriers.



With sharply reduced competition, the remaining task is enforcing stricter monitoring to prevent changes that could affect consumers such as price hikes or ticket availability.



Prof. Yoon Moon-gil / Emeritus professor, Korea Aerospace Univ.

It's important to monitor ups and downs in the lowest retail price.



Korean Air will devise measures to integrate its mileage system with Asiana and submit a related plan by June.