[News Today] BTS JIMIN SETS BILLBOARD RECORD

Jimin from K-POP sensation BTS has set a new record as a solo artist on international charts. Here's more.



'Who' is the title track of BTS member Jimin's second solo album released last July.



It continues to remain on the Billboard main chart becoming the longest charting song by a solo K-pop artist.



'Who' has ranked 41st on the Billboard Hot 100, according to pre-released rankings for this Saturday, to stay on the chart for the 32nd consecutive week.



This is a fresh record for a Korean soloist after Psy's 'Gangnam Style' remained on the chart for 31 weeks.



The new record ties with BTS hit song 'Dynamite" which had charted for the same period.



Jimin now has both the longest charting solo and group tracks under his belt.



'Who' is a song about sorely missing someone and feelings of confusion that come with it.



It was the most played K-pop song last year on the world's largest streaming platform Spotify.