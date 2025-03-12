Yoon's impeachment ruling delayed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court of Korea is facing increasing deliberation time ahead of its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.



As of today (3.12), the date for the ruling has not been announced.



The Constitutional Court is taking the longest time to deliberate in the history of presidential impeachment trials.



First, we have a report from Gong Min-kyung.



[Report]



The arguments in the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol were concluded on Feb. 25.



However, the Constitutional Court is still deliberating without setting a date for the ruling.



It is known that they have been holding discussions almost every day, excluding holidays, to review the case.



In the cases of former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, it took 14 days and 11 days, respectively, from the conclusion of arguments to the ruling.



For President Yoon, it has been 15 days since the trial ended, making it the longest period in history.



If the ruling is not made by the end of this week, it will set a record for the longest period from impeachment motion to ruling.



It took 63 days for Former President Roh, 91 days for former President Park, but in President Yoon's case, it will be at least 93 days or more.



Although the date for the ruling has not yet been announced, preparations for a large-scale rally expected on that day are underway near the Constitutional Court.



The police have started outdoor mobilization training to maintain order around the Constitutional Court, and 11 nearby schools and kindergartens have decided to temporarily close on the day of the ruling.



Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is scheduled to announce the ruling for three prosecutors, including Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, and Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Central District Prosecutors' Office, tomorrow (3.13).



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



