Delay in court's ruling date

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling on President Yoon's case has now effectively been pushed beyond this week.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon examines the reasons why the deliberation process among the constitutional judges is taking longer than expected.



[Report]



Considering the seriousness and impact of the matter, the Constitutional Court stated that it would prioritize the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



[Lee Jin/Then Spokesperson of the Constitutional Court/Dec. 31 2024: "The policy to prioritize the impeachment trial of the president among impeachment cases remains unchanged."]



Despite holding 11 hearings over 40 days, including night sessions, the ruling date has not yet been set.



It is possible for the Constitutional Court to make a ruling on President Yoon's case on the 14th, after the ruling on the impeachment case of Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection tomorrow (Mar. 13), but the likelihood is low.



This is because it is rare for the Constitutional Court to issue rulings on major cases on consecutive days.



Ultimately, there is now greater possibility that the ruling will be delayed to next week. The National Assembly and President Yoon's side are sharply at odds over various issues, which is also leading to prolonged deliberations.



Additionally, President Yoon's side has also raised strong objections regarding the progress of the court's proceedings, which is seen as another reason for the delay.



There are analyses suggesting that the simultaneous proceedings of impeachment cases involving high-ranking officials like Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Choe Jae-hae may have required some additional time.



However, even if it is delayed, it is widely expected that the ruling will be made before the retirement of Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun in April.



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!