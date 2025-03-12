DP intensifies protests
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Political discourse is intensifying.
The Democratic Party has announced plans to hold daily marches from Yeouido to Gwanghwamun, in addition to their overnight sit-ins and hunger strikes.
The non-mainstream faction also met with DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to emphasize unity.
Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.
[Report]
Over 400 Democratic Party lawmakers and aides are crossing the Mapo Bridge in a line.
This is a march urging the immediate dismissal of President Yoon.
They walked 8 kilometers from the National Assembly to Gwanghwamun.
[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "This is a fight to protect democracy and a stern judgment against the unjust power that trampled on the Constitution."]
Tomorrow (3.13), re-elected lawmakers plan to form a human chain in front of the Constitutional Court, while third-term lawmakers will create a "dismissal white paper."
[Kim Young-ho/Democratic Party Lawmaker/Third-term: "There are about 100 issues regarding the family corruption of Yoon Suk Yeol."]
The party plans to conduct daily marches and tent protests in various forms of resistance until the ruling on the impeachment trial.
["Dismiss him, dismiss him, dismiss him!"]
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung met with non-mainstream figures.
He urged them to unite to overcome the national crisis and reassure the public, and the non-mainstream faction also lent their support.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "If the president returns to duty, what will happen? Does that mean he can declare martial law at any time by mobilizing the military?"]
[Park Yong-jin/Former Democratic Party Lawmaker: "We must naturally unite our efforts to overcome the insurrection and complete the impeachment."]
Today (3.12), the Democratic Party also announced policy agendas for expanding local currency and introducing a four-day workweek.
While focusing on outside protests until the impeachment ruling, they emphasize that they will not delay their policy efforts.
KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- DP intensifies protests
-
- 입력 2025-03-12 23:49:14
Political discourse is intensifying.
The Democratic Party has announced plans to hold daily marches from Yeouido to Gwanghwamun, in addition to their overnight sit-ins and hunger strikes.
The non-mainstream faction also met with DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to emphasize unity.
Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.
[Report]
Over 400 Democratic Party lawmakers and aides are crossing the Mapo Bridge in a line.
This is a march urging the immediate dismissal of President Yoon.
They walked 8 kilometers from the National Assembly to Gwanghwamun.
[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "This is a fight to protect democracy and a stern judgment against the unjust power that trampled on the Constitution."]
Tomorrow (3.13), re-elected lawmakers plan to form a human chain in front of the Constitutional Court, while third-term lawmakers will create a "dismissal white paper."
[Kim Young-ho/Democratic Party Lawmaker/Third-term: "There are about 100 issues regarding the family corruption of Yoon Suk Yeol."]
The party plans to conduct daily marches and tent protests in various forms of resistance until the ruling on the impeachment trial.
["Dismiss him, dismiss him, dismiss him!"]
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung met with non-mainstream figures.
He urged them to unite to overcome the national crisis and reassure the public, and the non-mainstream faction also lent their support.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "If the president returns to duty, what will happen? Does that mean he can declare martial law at any time by mobilizing the military?"]
[Park Yong-jin/Former Democratic Party Lawmaker: "We must naturally unite our efforts to overcome the insurrection and complete the impeachment."]
Today (3.12), the Democratic Party also announced policy agendas for expanding local currency and introducing a four-day workweek.
While focusing on outside protests until the impeachment ruling, they emphasize that they will not delay their policy efforts.
KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.
-
-
이예린 기자 eyerin@kbs.co.kr이예린 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.