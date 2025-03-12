News 9

DP intensifies protests

[Anchor]

Political discourse is intensifying.

The Democratic Party has announced plans to hold daily marches from Yeouido to Gwanghwamun, in addition to their overnight sit-ins and hunger strikes.

The non-mainstream faction also met with DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to emphasize unity.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.

[Report]

Over 400 Democratic Party lawmakers and aides are crossing the Mapo Bridge in a line.

This is a march urging the immediate dismissal of President Yoon.

They walked 8 kilometers from the National Assembly to Gwanghwamun.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "This is a fight to protect democracy and a stern judgment against the unjust power that trampled on the Constitution."]

Tomorrow (3.13), re-elected lawmakers plan to form a human chain in front of the Constitutional Court, while third-term lawmakers will create a "dismissal white paper."

[Kim Young-ho/Democratic Party Lawmaker/Third-term: "There are about 100 issues regarding the family corruption of Yoon Suk Yeol."]

The party plans to conduct daily marches and tent protests in various forms of resistance until the ruling on the impeachment trial.

["Dismiss him, dismiss him, dismiss him!"]

DP Leader Lee Jae-myung met with non-mainstream figures.

He urged them to unite to overcome the national crisis and reassure the public, and the non-mainstream faction also lent their support.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "If the president returns to duty, what will happen? Does that mean he can declare martial law at any time by mobilizing the military?"]

[Park Yong-jin/Former Democratic Party Lawmaker: "We must naturally unite our efforts to overcome the insurrection and complete the impeachment."]

Today (3.12), the Democratic Party also announced policy agendas for expanding local currency and introducing a four-day workweek.

While focusing on outside protests until the impeachment ruling, they emphasize that they will not delay their policy efforts.

KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

