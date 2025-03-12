Individual PPP lawmakers join protests

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has introduced measures to reduce college tuition fees, showing their focus on people's livelihoods instead of engaging in protests outside the National Assembly.



However, this is only at the party level, as more than half of the individual lawmakers have decided to participate in the Constitutional Court protests, taking to the streets.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.



[Report]



The leadership of the People Power Party met with young people in their 20s and 30s at the National Assembly.



They announced plans to increase the scholarship-to-tuition ratio to 70% and to expand the eligibility for multi-child scholarships to include the second child, aiming to reduce the burden on the younger generation.



[Kim Sang-hoon/Chairman of the Policy Committee of the People Power Party: "This is a necessary measure in order to provide college students with broader benefits from the national scholarship system."]



They characterized the opposition party's protests outside the National Assembly as neglecting people's livelihoods and argued that the public should take action against it.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "Focusing on political struggles outside the National Assembly to gain power for Lee Jae-myung's faction through an early presidential election is a betrayal of the people..."]



Unlike the leadership, which has drawn a line against responding to the opposition, the voices of lawmakers within the party calling for action towards the Constitutional Court are growing louder.



82 lawmakers signed a petition demanding the dismissal of the impeachment trial against President Yoon.



[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: "We request the dismissal of the impeachment trial and the rejection of the insurrection charge that lacks identity."]



A 24-hour relay protest in front of the Constitutional Court has continued for the second day.



[Park Dae-chul/Member of the People Power Party: "In order to open up the future (for our children), it is essential to restore stability in governance through the president (impeachment trial)..."]



More than 60 lawmakers have expressed their intention to participate, and starting tomorrow (Mar. 13), they plan to form groups to continue until the impeachment ruling.



While the leadership still maintains a stance against protests outside the National Assembly, the fact that more than half of the ruling party's lawmakers have decided to join the protests suggests that the external public opinion battle between the ruling and opposition parties is likely to intensify.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



