Yellow dust to spread nationwide

[Anchor]

For nearly a week, ultrafine dust has been rampant, especially in the western regions including the metropolitan area.

The air quality is already poor, and tonight (3.12), yellow dust will arrive, affecting the entire country tomorrow (3.13).

This is a report from our meteorologist Shin Bang-sil.

[Report]

Fog mixed with fine dust is enveloping downtown Seoul.

The tall buildings are only faintly visible through the hazy dust.

In the western regions including the metropolitan area, the concentration of ultrafine dust has repeatedly soared to the 'bad' level for six consecutive days.

[Kim Da-sol/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "I wanted to go rollerblading with my friend after a long time, but there's so much fine dust today, so I hope the weather gets better soon."]

During the day, strong winds have lowered the concentration of ultrafine dust, but yellow dust will arrive overnight.

Yellow dust originating from the Gobi Desert yesterday (3.11) and today is expected to affect the western regions, including the five islands in the Yellow Sea, tonight.

Tomorrow, yellow dust will spread nationwide, and additional yellow dust is also expected to flow into the country.

[Choi Min-hyuk/Forecaster at the National Institute of Environmental Research: "Tomorrow, additional yellow dust will originate from the northern part of the Bohai Sea and will be carried by northwesterly winds, leading to 'bad' levels of fine dust concentration starting from the central-western regions across the country."]

In particular, Incheon, Sejong, and the Chungcheong regions are forecasted to see fine dust concentrations rise to 'very bad' levels.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Environment has issued a yellow dust crisis alert at the 'attention' level for these areas and urged residents to refrain from outdoor activities.

This yellow dust is expected to be carried away by northeast winds the day after tomorrow (3.14), and air quality is expected to be relatively good from the weekend into early next week.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

