News 9

Clash over Yoon's detention

입력 2025.03.12 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (3.12), the court and the prosecution presented conflicting opinions regarding the cancellation of President Yoon's detention.

The head of the National Court Administration stated that an immediate appeal is necessary to receive a judgment from a higher court.

On the other hand, the acting Minister of Justice said that while the decision to cancel the detention is unjust, the immediate appeal is unconstitutional.

Reporter Park Young-min has the story.

[Report]

The urgent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of President Yoon's detention focused on why the prosecution did not file an immediate appeal.

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "It was a collusion between the court and the prosecution to release Yoon Suk Yeol, the suspect of insurrection."]

[Jang Kyung-tae/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "They should have appealed to receive a judgment from the court. The prosecution is trying to close the door."]

The Ministry of Justice stated that while the court's decision to cancel the detention is unjust, there is no issue with the prosecution's judgment.

[Kim Seok-woo/Acting Minister of Justice: "We believe the court's decision is unjust. However, we cannot contest an unlawful and unjust decision through unconstitutional investigations."]

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Whether or not a ruling of unconstitutionality is made is a matter for the Constitutional Court to decide, not for the Ministry of Justice."]

[Kim Seok-woo/Acting Minister of Justice: "From the perspective of legal application, it appears that a ruling of unconstitutionality is highly likely..."]

[Yoo Sang-bum/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Why are you forcing this? Chairman, are you the president or something?"]

The court administration expressed respect for the court's decision but stated that an immediate appeal from the prosecution is necessary regarding the controversy over the calculation of the detention period.

[Joo Jin-woo/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "This cancellation of detention decision seems to be understood as prioritizing the human rights and interests of the defendant on trial, is that correct?"]

[Chun Dae-yup/Head of the Court Administration: "I believe it is necessary to receive a judgment from a higher court through an immediate appeal regarding this matter."]

The ruling party questioned the legality of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' investigation, but the CIO did not back down.

[Park Jun-tae/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "At this point, I believe it would be appropriate for the head of the CIO to resign. What do you think?"]

[Oh Dong-woon/Head of CIO: "There has been no violation of due process in our execution of duties at all."]

The Legislative and Judiciary Committee, led by the opposition party, has decided to summon the absent Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung and others as witnesses and to hold an urgent inquiry again on Mar. 19.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Clash over Yoon's detention
    • 입력 2025-03-12 23:49:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (3.12), the court and the prosecution presented conflicting opinions regarding the cancellation of President Yoon's detention.

The head of the National Court Administration stated that an immediate appeal is necessary to receive a judgment from a higher court.

On the other hand, the acting Minister of Justice said that while the decision to cancel the detention is unjust, the immediate appeal is unconstitutional.

Reporter Park Young-min has the story.

[Report]

The urgent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of President Yoon's detention focused on why the prosecution did not file an immediate appeal.

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "It was a collusion between the court and the prosecution to release Yoon Suk Yeol, the suspect of insurrection."]

[Jang Kyung-tae/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "They should have appealed to receive a judgment from the court. The prosecution is trying to close the door."]

The Ministry of Justice stated that while the court's decision to cancel the detention is unjust, there is no issue with the prosecution's judgment.

[Kim Seok-woo/Acting Minister of Justice: "We believe the court's decision is unjust. However, we cannot contest an unlawful and unjust decision through unconstitutional investigations."]

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Whether or not a ruling of unconstitutionality is made is a matter for the Constitutional Court to decide, not for the Ministry of Justice."]

[Kim Seok-woo/Acting Minister of Justice: "From the perspective of legal application, it appears that a ruling of unconstitutionality is highly likely..."]

[Yoo Sang-bum/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Why are you forcing this? Chairman, are you the president or something?"]

The court administration expressed respect for the court's decision but stated that an immediate appeal from the prosecution is necessary regarding the controversy over the calculation of the detention period.

[Joo Jin-woo/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "This cancellation of detention decision seems to be understood as prioritizing the human rights and interests of the defendant on trial, is that correct?"]

[Chun Dae-yup/Head of the Court Administration: "I believe it is necessary to receive a judgment from a higher court through an immediate appeal regarding this matter."]

The ruling party questioned the legality of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' investigation, but the CIO did not back down.

[Park Jun-tae/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "At this point, I believe it would be appropriate for the head of the CIO to resign. What do you think?"]

[Oh Dong-woon/Head of CIO: "There has been no violation of due process in our execution of duties at all."]

The Legislative and Judiciary Committee, led by the opposition party, has decided to summon the absent Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung and others as witnesses and to hold an urgent inquiry again on Mar. 19.

KBS News, Park Young-min.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고
법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”

법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”
대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”<br>…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나

대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나
‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…<br>오늘 전국 확산

‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…오늘 전국 확산
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.