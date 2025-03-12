Clash over Yoon's detention

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (3.12), the court and the prosecution presented conflicting opinions regarding the cancellation of President Yoon's detention.



The head of the National Court Administration stated that an immediate appeal is necessary to receive a judgment from a higher court.



On the other hand, the acting Minister of Justice said that while the decision to cancel the detention is unjust, the immediate appeal is unconstitutional.



Reporter Park Young-min has the story.



[Report]



The urgent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of President Yoon's detention focused on why the prosecution did not file an immediate appeal.



[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "It was a collusion between the court and the prosecution to release Yoon Suk Yeol, the suspect of insurrection."]



[Jang Kyung-tae/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "They should have appealed to receive a judgment from the court. The prosecution is trying to close the door."]



The Ministry of Justice stated that while the court's decision to cancel the detention is unjust, there is no issue with the prosecution's judgment.



[Kim Seok-woo/Acting Minister of Justice: "We believe the court's decision is unjust. However, we cannot contest an unlawful and unjust decision through unconstitutional investigations."]



[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Whether or not a ruling of unconstitutionality is made is a matter for the Constitutional Court to decide, not for the Ministry of Justice."]



[Kim Seok-woo/Acting Minister of Justice: "From the perspective of legal application, it appears that a ruling of unconstitutionality is highly likely..."]



[Yoo Sang-bum/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Why are you forcing this? Chairman, are you the president or something?"]



The court administration expressed respect for the court's decision but stated that an immediate appeal from the prosecution is necessary regarding the controversy over the calculation of the detention period.



[Joo Jin-woo/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "This cancellation of detention decision seems to be understood as prioritizing the human rights and interests of the defendant on trial, is that correct?"]



[Chun Dae-yup/Head of the Court Administration: "I believe it is necessary to receive a judgment from a higher court through an immediate appeal regarding this matter."]



The ruling party questioned the legality of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' investigation, but the CIO did not back down.



[Park Jun-tae/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "At this point, I believe it would be appropriate for the head of the CIO to resign. What do you think?"]



[Oh Dong-woon/Head of CIO: "There has been no violation of due process in our execution of duties at all."]



The Legislative and Judiciary Committee, led by the opposition party, has decided to summon the absent Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung and others as witnesses and to hold an urgent inquiry again on Mar. 19.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



