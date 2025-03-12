News 9

“Immediate appeal” under review

[Anchor]

The court mentioned that an immediate appeal should be made for a judgment, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office stated that it is under review.

There is growing interest in whether the Supreme Prosecutors' Office will change its position.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung reports.

[Report]

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung cited 'unconstitutionality' as the reason for abandoning the immediate appeal against the decision to cancel President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest.

He noted that the Constitutional Court had previously ruled immediate appeals regarding bail or suspension of arrest as unconstitutional.

The prosecution concluded that not only is an immediate appeal, which must be made within seven days of the court's decision, impossible, but also a regular appeal without a time limit is not feasible.

The logic is that a regular appeal cannot be made regarding a court decision that is subject to immediate appeal.

It has been reported that during discussions between the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the investigation team last week on whether to direct the release, a third alternative of 'immediate appeal after release' was also considered.

Although it was ultimately not adopted, there have been confirmed cases in the Ulsan District Prosecutors' Office and the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors' Office where suspects were re-detained through 'immediate appeal after release'.

Chief Justice Cheon Dae-yeop also mentioned these cases while attending the National Assembly.

[Cheon Dae-yeop/Chief Justice: "In three other previous cases of immediate appeals, there have been precedents where people were released and then an immediate appeal was made to receive a judgment."]

The legal deadline for the possibility of an immediate appeal is until the 14th.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has currently stated that it is "reviewing the situation related to today's Legislative and Judiciary Committee."

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

최유경 기자

