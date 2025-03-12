Yellow dust from the Gobi Desert
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
As reported, yellow dust has arrived again this year without fail.
This is due to the continued dry weather in the Gobi Desert, which is the source of the yellow dust, along with recent strong winds.
Meteorological expert Reporter Kim Se-hyun has analyzed where from and how this yellow dust is coming.
[Report]
The city trapped in sand dust appears completely yellow.
A massive wall formed by the rising sands threatens to engulf the roads.
Visibility is poor due to the sandstorm, and even the police controlling traffic cannot lift their heads properly.
This is the power of the yellow dust that has engulfed China.
Yellow dust occurs when sand and soil dust from deserts rise with upward air currents.
The yellow dust that rises to an altitude of 2-3 km in the atmosphere enters the country following the northwesterly winds that mainly blow in spring.
The drier the weather in the source area, and the stronger the winds, more yellow dust is generated.
Recently, a low-pressure system passed through northwestern China, including the Gobi Desert and the Inner Mongolia Plateau, causing strong winds.
[Kim Young-jun/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As spring begins, the Inner Mongolia region starts to dry out, and as the low-pressure system developing to the north of our country creates a strong wind belt that passes through the desert area, the soil dust becomes suspended, making it favorable for yellow dust to originate..."]
As yellow dust travels with the wind, it gradually descends, becoming lighter the further it is from the source.
For this reason, unlike yellow dust originating from northwestern China, yellow dust that occurs in the northeastern region can have a greater impact on our country even if the originating amount is smaller.
This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Yellow dust from the Gobi Desert
-
- 입력 2025-03-12 23:49:14
As reported, yellow dust has arrived again this year without fail.
This is due to the continued dry weather in the Gobi Desert, which is the source of the yellow dust, along with recent strong winds.
Meteorological expert Reporter Kim Se-hyun has analyzed where from and how this yellow dust is coming.
[Report]
The city trapped in sand dust appears completely yellow.
A massive wall formed by the rising sands threatens to engulf the roads.
Visibility is poor due to the sandstorm, and even the police controlling traffic cannot lift their heads properly.
This is the power of the yellow dust that has engulfed China.
Yellow dust occurs when sand and soil dust from deserts rise with upward air currents.
The yellow dust that rises to an altitude of 2-3 km in the atmosphere enters the country following the northwesterly winds that mainly blow in spring.
The drier the weather in the source area, and the stronger the winds, more yellow dust is generated.
Recently, a low-pressure system passed through northwestern China, including the Gobi Desert and the Inner Mongolia Plateau, causing strong winds.
[Kim Young-jun/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As spring begins, the Inner Mongolia region starts to dry out, and as the low-pressure system developing to the north of our country creates a strong wind belt that passes through the desert area, the soil dust becomes suspended, making it favorable for yellow dust to originate..."]
As yellow dust travels with the wind, it gradually descends, becoming lighter the further it is from the source.
For this reason, unlike yellow dust originating from northwestern China, yellow dust that occurs in the northeastern region can have a greater impact on our country even if the originating amount is smaller.
This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
-
-
김세현 기자 weather@kbs.co.kr김세현 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.