Yellow dust from the Gobi Desert

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As reported, yellow dust has arrived again this year without fail.



This is due to the continued dry weather in the Gobi Desert, which is the source of the yellow dust, along with recent strong winds.



Meteorological expert Reporter Kim Se-hyun has analyzed where from and how this yellow dust is coming.



[Report]



The city trapped in sand dust appears completely yellow.



A massive wall formed by the rising sands threatens to engulf the roads.



Visibility is poor due to the sandstorm, and even the police controlling traffic cannot lift their heads properly.



This is the power of the yellow dust that has engulfed China.



Yellow dust occurs when sand and soil dust from deserts rise with upward air currents.



The yellow dust that rises to an altitude of 2-3 km in the atmosphere enters the country following the northwesterly winds that mainly blow in spring.



The drier the weather in the source area, and the stronger the winds, more yellow dust is generated.



Recently, a low-pressure system passed through northwestern China, including the Gobi Desert and the Inner Mongolia Plateau, causing strong winds.



[Kim Young-jun/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As spring begins, the Inner Mongolia region starts to dry out, and as the low-pressure system developing to the north of our country creates a strong wind belt that passes through the desert area, the soil dust becomes suspended, making it favorable for yellow dust to originate..."]



As yellow dust travels with the wind, it gradually descends, becoming lighter the further it is from the source.



For this reason, unlike yellow dust originating from northwestern China, yellow dust that occurs in the northeastern region can have a greater impact on our country even if the originating amount is smaller.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!